Entrepreneurs of internet providers demonstrate against Enel’s tariff increase in Ceará | Ceará

Entrepreneurs and workers of internet providers in Ceará gathered this Monday (21), in the surroundings of Arena Castelão, to demonstrate against the increase in the fee for the use of poles charged by Enel Distribuição Ceará. According to them, the rate currently charged for up to R$12 per post will rise more than six times, from R$70 per post.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

In a statement, Enel informed that “it is not carrying out an improper collection or a new fee”, and the decision “will not have immediate effect”, as a census is being carried out in order to know how its structures are being used. (Read the note in full below.)

For Davi Leite, organizer of the protest and a telecommunications entrepreneur, the increase in the rate could break several small and medium-sized providers and make the transfer of the rate reach consumers.

“This affected me 1,000%, my revenue and my growth. I’m practically going to break with these abusive fees that Enel is putting down our throats if accepted. We don’t want to increase our customers’ monthly fees and, therefore, , we need the support of the population”, he says.

2 of 2 Increase in the rate can be passed on to consumers, assesses Abrent. — Photo: Thomas Jensen/Unsplash Increase in the rate can be passed on to consumers, assesses Abrent. — Photo: Thomas Jensen/Unsplash

According to him, if the rate is confirmed, more than 100 thousand jobs can be closed. Davi, for example, employs about 50 people, but other entrepreneurs manage to promote more than 300 jobs.

In a note, the Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint) said that “these values can make the activity of regional internet providers unsustainableforcing the transfer of costs to final consumers”.

“In addition to the clear economic impact, the situation will also have strong social impacts, with a negative effect on the levels of internet access and digital inclusion in the state of Ceará. Abrint is attentive and has been working together with local providers to raise awareness of political and regulatory authorities to seek solutions to the problem,” he said.

See Enel’s note in full:

Enel Distribuição Ceará informs that it is not charging an undue charge or a new fee, but will start charging the telecommunication equipment installed in the distributor’s infrastructure.

The company clarifies that this decision will not have an immediate effect, since it is still carrying out a survey of information on equipment that occupies its infrastructure through a census and the projects presented by the operators, therefore, the billing will take place on a scheduled basis, as the aforementioned census proceeds.

Enel Ceará also reinforces that each operator will be notified before the issuance of its invoice. The company also communicates that it will meet with the companies in order to clarify how the charges will be made and that it will continue to maintain dialogue throughout the process.

Regarding the nature of the charge, Enel Distribuição Ceará informs that this is a condition already provided for in the Infrastructure Sharing contracts previously signed by the telecommunications companies of Ceará, and is under the terms of the Joint Resolution Aneel/Anatel nº 4/2014 and also the Normative Resolution 797/2017, being, therefore, a charge due.

Enel Ceará also reinforces that the infrastructure sharing contracts follow the same nature of charging among all telecommunication service providers and a large part of the amounts collected are passed on to the electricity tariffs of all consumers, contributing to the tariff reduction.