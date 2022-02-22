Even with Botafogo’s progress, Corinthians still hasn’t given up on coach Luís Castro

The “Luís Castro soap opera” has gained intriguing chapters in recent days. The Portuguese coach had the situation forwarded with Corinthians, who had already settled the salary bases with the 60-year-old professional. But Castro too gave a positive response to the proposal and project presented by Botafogoand approached the carioca club.

> GALLERY: See all foreign coaches in Corinthians history



However, as found by the THROW!Timão still hasn’t completely given up on Luís Castro, but recognizes that with General Severiano’s club leading the race for the Lusitanian, the outcome was even more difficult.

The big obstacle between People’s Team and the coach of Al-Duhail, from Qatar, is the payment of the termination penalty of the 60-year-old professional, valued at 1.2 million euros (R$ 6.92 million, at the current price)

With the diminishing possibility of the Catari club to amicably terminate the relationship with Luís Castro, as well as the option of the Corinthians board of directors not to involve any partner to help in the business, the only way for the agreement to be completed is through the payment of the fine. .

And that shouldn’t be a problem for Botafogo, given that John Textor, an American who is close to completing the purchase of 90% of SAF do Glorioso, is willing to invest in Luís Castro, a name he believes is ideal for the project. .

> TABLE: Check and simulate the Corinthians game in Paulistão



Luís Castro is 60 years old, was a defender who played for small clubs in Portugal, between the 70’s and 90’s. He started his career as a coach shortly after ending his playing career.

For 10 years he worked in the training of athletes in Porto, where he directed club B. In recent years he coached Grupo Desportivo de Chaves, Vitória de Guimarães, Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, where he was national champion, and Al-Duhail.

MEANWHILE… LÁZARO CONTINUE TO TOUCH THE BOAT



O Corinthians is close to completing three weeks without a coach, as Sylvinho was sacked after the 2-1 loss to Santos at Neo Química Arenaon the 3rd of February.

Since then, the board has narrowed the search and established the desire for a Portuguese professional. Names such as Jorge Jesus, Vitor Pereira, Paulo Fonseca and Nuno Espírito Santo entered the agenda, but the negotiations did not progress.

With this uncertainty, Fernando Lazaro assumed the interim command of the club, leading Corinthians to three consecutive victories, followed by a draw against Botafogo-SP. Lázaro has already said publicly that he does not intend to become the coach of the People’s Team at this time.