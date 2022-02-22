Even with defeat to Atlético-MG in the Supercup, Flamengo’s board sees evolution in Paulo Sousa’s work | Venetian column



Flamengo vs Atletico MG – Pedro Souza / Atletico

Published 02/21/2022 23:03 | Updated 02/21/2022 23:04

The defeat in the Supercopa do Brasil by Atlético-MG, on penalties, did not leave Flamengo’s backstage hot, despite about 15 fans having protested when the team arrived in Rio de Janeiro. On the contrary. The internal understanding is that Paulo Sousa, even with little time on the job, managed to make the team’s performance evolve, if compared to the performances at the end of last season.

The Football Department was obviously not happy with the penalty defeat, but at the Football Council meeting, which took place on Monday night, everyone’s understanding is that the penalty setback cannot make that erase the “good side” of Flamengo against Galo.

In the view of the directors, during the 90 minutes, the team did well tactically and technically. Physically, it still needs evolution, because some have not reached 100% or without having played for an entire match until the moment of the season, cases of David Luiz, Everton Ribeiro and Bruno Henrique.

In other words, there is no idea of ​​a “witch hunt” or of doubting the work carried out by Paulo Sousa and his technical committee. Now is the time to give even more support to the Portuguese coach, who has already made it clear at press conferences that he wants to see more “will and thirst for victory” from the squad.

With the Brazilian Supercup left behind, but with lessons learned, Flamengo aims for the classic against Botafogo, on Wednesday, at 8 pm, at Nilton Santos, for Carioca. For this duel, Paulo Sousa should not have Rodrigo Caio, Thiago Maia and Gustavo Henrique, all three with physical problems