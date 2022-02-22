Éverson reveals reaction to seeing Gabigol “escape” from Flamengo penalty

Photo: Éverson in Atlético-MG vs Flamengo

Goalkeeper Éverson revealed how he was feeling before the last penalty kick in the Supercopa do Brasil against Flamengo last Sunday (20). On the occasion, the Atlético Mineiro archer defended Vitinho’s kick and secured the conquest for the Belo Horizonte club at the Cuiabá Arena.

The big surprise in the charge, which was the twenty-fourth of the duel, was the fact that Gabigol didn’t go to charge again. Flamengo’s number 9 scored the goal on the first beat, but decided not to finish the decisive penalty. Vitinho beat, ended up losing and saw his rival lift the CBF tournament cup.

“When penalties come back, we know that the sequence can change, I didn’t expect Vitinho or Gabigol, I was always waiting, looking and waiting for who would be the striker. When Vitinho came, I tried to concentrate to make the defense and he had already scored, hit the middle and confidently”, revealed Éverson to Jogo Aberto.

Éverson talks about missed penalty

The Atlético Mineiro goalkeeper also highlighted that he was calm after missing his penalty kick. Éverson, in the next bid, saved the penalty and kept the club alive in the fight for the national title.

“We have many games in the year, but there are those with a high level of concentration and the decision is bigger. This is the type of game, mainly in penalty decision. When you end up missing a penalty, you can be marked and when I missed, I tried to stay calm and concentrated to at least get rid of that memory, as a possible striker who missed the penalty and ended up losing the title. It is very difficult to maintain that level of concentration after a mistake”, concluded Éverson.