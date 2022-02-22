Everything we know about Mario Frias, from his expensive trips to the appointment of friends – 02/21/2022 – Illustrated

The special secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, has had his image worn down in recent weeks, due to trips with empty agendas made with public money by him and his subordinates, in addition to the appointment of a friend to a position in his portfolio. A brother-in-law of the secretary also holds a position at Embratur and even received emergency aid.

The trip to New York

The most representative fact of the current crisis was his trip to New York in December to meet the Bolsonarista jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie — he spent R$ 39,000 to stay in the city for four days for just three meetings — the amount is 13 times the current ceiling for artists at Rouanet, of R$3,000.

Frias traveled with his assistant secretary, Hélio Ferraz, who spent another R$39,000, according to data from the Transparency Portal.

The purpose of the trip was to deal with an audiovisual project with the fighter. The secretary’s agenda also states that he has met two producers who are negotiating tours of Broadway shows in Asia.

On his Twitter, Frias said that the news of the trip to New York were lies and that he did not pay that amount for the trip, although he did not say how much he spent.

In any case, the expenses caused surprise – the Public Ministry with the Federal Court of Auditors asked for an investigation to be opened and more than one lawsuit in Justice questions the secretary’s permanence in office.

Still in relation to the trip to New York, Frias even filed a lawsuit against the airlines Gol and American Airlines, asking for compensation of R$ 33 thousand for flight delay, but withdrew the process after the negative repercussion that the trip had. he had.

The trip to Venice

Since taking office in June 2020, Frias has made 26 trips, this being the most expensive to New York. Then comes a trip to Rome, in August of last year, when he participated in the G20 Conference of Ministers of Culture — which cost just over R$30,000.

Then comes his trip to the Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition, in May of last year, at a cost of R$21,218 for the week he stayed in Italy. The event paid tribute to Lina Bo Bardi, one of the most important Brazilian architects, who designed landmarks such as Masp, Sesc Pompeia, Teatro Oficina, among others.

The trip to Venice did not draw attention for the amount spent, but because Frias revealed not knowing who the winning architect of the Golden Lion was, in addition to having posted photos of herself in tourist spots on social networks.

The journey of the Rouanet boss

A few weeks after Frias’ tour of New York, his right-hand man, André Porciuncula, spent R$20,000 on a five-day trip to Los Angeles for just two meetings. The ex-PM today controls the Rouanet Law.

The expenses may have tripled, as he embarked with two more advisors from the ministry, Gustavo Torres, from the Ministry of Tourism, and the secretary of Audiovisual, Felipe Pedri. Frias only didn’t travel to Los Angeles with the team because he received a positive diagnosis of Covid-19.

Porciuncula boarded in business class and stayed in a hotel with a daily rate of R$2,364.

The mission to Los Angeles was intended to deal with audiovisual matters, but initially there was no one from the sector in the entourage. On social media, they shared records of a meeting at the Brazilian consulate and the Brazil-California Chamber of Commerce.

The brother-in-law at Embratur

In the midst of all this, information came to light that Frias’ brother-in-law, Christiano Camatti, is on the payroll of Embratur, the Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism. Embratur is an autarchy of the Ministry of Tourism, to which Frias is subordinated, responsible for promoting Brazilian tourist attractions abroad.

Between April and December 2020, Camatti received emergency aid from the government, in the total amount of R$4,200, according to data from the Transparency Portal.

At the time, he was already a partner in a metallurgical company in Santa Catarina, S&C Siderurgia e Metalurgia, with his sister, Juliana Frias — she joined in 2004 and he in 2005. Publicist, Juliana is the wife of the special secretary for Culture.

The appointment of a friend

Frias also appointed the fiancée of an ally to a post in his secretariat. Lais Sant’Anna Soares was chosen for the position of coordinator of innovation in the Cultural Entrepreneurship department on February 1, when she was the girlfriend of Bolsonar federal deputy Carlos Jordy, from the PSL in Rio de Janeiro.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sant’Anna is a lawyer and for the past three years she had been working in the family office. There is no mention of work in the area of ​​innovation for which she was hired.

Frias’ departure is taken for granted behind the scenes of the government. The most quoted to take his place is the president of Iphan, Larissa Peixoto, a personal friend of President Jair Bolsonaro. Frias should run for deputy in this year’s elections, but his departure may be anticipated due to the crises.