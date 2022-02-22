Fábio Mader leaves CVC Corp and takes over GJP

PANROTAS / Emerson Souza Fabio Mader says goodbye to his second stint at CVC Corp

Fábio Mader is saying goodbye to the B2B board of CVC Corp to take over as CEO of GJP Hotels & Resorts, replacing Fábio Godinho, who goes to the board of the hotel chain. The position of general director B2B at CVC Corp will be filled on an interim basis by former Delta Air Lines Rodrigo Sienra, who arrived at the ABC Paulista company four months ago, as director of Trade Marketing and Strategic Planning for B2B. The change will be made official on February 25.

Mader arrived as a replacement for Luciano Guimarães in the CVC Corp area for travel agents about six months ago. He has already led the airline’s negotiations in the group, was director of CVC Corp’s companies in Argentina and has already worked as head of commercial for Gol Linhas Aéreas. This was Mader’s second time at CVC Corp and, according to the company, he played a key role in its business in all areas where he led.

“CVC Corp is proud to have one of its executives chosen to assume the presidency of GJP Hotels & Resorts, an important commercial partner of the company”, points out a statement from CVC Corp. CEO Leonel Andrade praises the now former director.

“Mader is an exemplary professional and a leader with high credibility and reputation. I only have gratitude and admiration. It is no wonder that he is receiving this recognition, a source of pride for everyone who knows him. CVC Corp thanks Mader for all the effort and dedication, which were fundamental, and he wishes him and Rodrigo a good journey in their new stages.”

Rodrigo Sienra has a career at Delta, has more than ten years of industry expertise and arrived at CVC Corp in November 2021. In this opportunity, he will lead the work that is already being done, dedicating efforts and opportunities to travel agents and reporting directly to CEO Leonel Andrade.

disclosure Rodrigo Sienra

The move was announced today to CVC Corp’s employees, and Sienra highlighted that he is confident and honored to assume the interim leadership of B2B. He sees the department with brands and a strong team, “that makes it happen and has a legacy of competitiveness, relationship and credibility with the agency market”.

The leaders will report to Rodrigo Sienra on an interim basis: Claudia Pinheiro, Márvio Mansur (both leading sales) and Fábio Belém (service).

Responsible for about 50% of the group’s total sales, CVC Corp’s B2B is made up of the brands RexturAdvance, Esferatur, Visual Turismo and Trend, and is in a process of unifying service (already completed), platforms and back-office ( planned for this year) and brand.