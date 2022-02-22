FAR: Changing Tides comes to Xbox Game Pass next week, and the reviews are fantastic

It’s been a quiet month-end for Xbox Game Pass in February, but March is just around the corner and Microsoft is kicking off the service with the release of FAR: Changing Tides on Tuesday, March 1st.

If you don’t know what this is, it’s the sequel to the game of “atmospheric vehicle adventure” FAR: Lone Sails from 2018, and based on the reviews that are coming out so far, it looks like it’s a winner. We’ve gathered some of the critics’ verdicts below, with the game currently boasting an average rating of “Powerful” 84 on OpenCritic.

Nintendo Live – 9/10

“A wonderful experience from the moment you set sail, FAR: Changing Tides builds on the world and gameplay ideas of its predecessor with scale, detail and incredible moments of discovery. juggernaut then took it in every other direction it could go.”

God Is A Geek – 9/10

“FAR: Changing Tides is about beating the odds. It never punishes you, but it also doesn’t let you off the hook. Puzzles are challenging enough, but they never seem complex. I fell in love with him almost instantly. It’s so natural to play, even though jumping can sometimes feel a little loose. Regardless of that small flaw, the journey that sees you grow up as a sailor and a human being is something I won’t forget in a hurry.”

GameReactor – 8/10

“Far: Changing Tides is still a fabulously evocative experience, thanks to some truly beautiful views and some fantastic music by Joel Schoch. It’s a journey, a journey where nothing is said, explained or even shown directly, but a journey worth remembering regardless thanks to some clever puzzles, physically linked piloting and a sequential unlocking of the vessel’s primary functions, which always introduces new systems for maintenance.”

Eurogamer – 4/5 (recommended)

“Having loved the first game, I was delighted that a sequel – or ‘companion piece’ – was coming, but I admit I was also apprehensive. I worried that Far: Lone Sails’ unique appeal couldn’t be stretched to encompass a sequel with a longer runtime, and wasn’t sure the puzzle would be as captivating the second time around. If you are also worried about the same things, don’t worry. It turns out that Far: Changing Tides is just as fascinating as its predecessor, thanks to its stunning presentation, haunting soundtrack, and totally unique gameplay and puzzle mechanics.”

Flickering Myth – 7.5/10 (recommended)

“FAR: Changing Tides modestly extends the original’s minimalist adventure game mechanics for another brief, relaxing outing that serves as a welcome antidote to the noise of AAA blockbuster excess.”

Rock Paper Shotgun – No Score

“FAR: Changing Tides is another delightful little adventure, but I seem to be selling short to say it. Because it surprises, especially at the end, taking you to exciting places. Those little scenarios where you’re not sure what your job is until the very last moment, and then suddenly you see, with joy and excitement, what’s about to happen… those things are truly magical.”

Sounds good then! As mentioned earlier, FAR: Changing Tides launches on day one with Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday, March 1, and can still be joined by a few other games on the same day – we’ll just have to wait and see!

Will you check out FAR: Changing Tides on Game Pass? Let us know down in the comments below.