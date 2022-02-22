Federal Police Investigate Shipment of Human Hand and Placentas from Manaus to Singapore, Asia | amazon

The Anatomy Laboratory of the State University of Amazonas (UEA) was the target of a Federal Police operation to combat the international trafficking of human organs.

According to investigations, a professor of the discipline of Anatomy sent a hand and three human placentas plastinated to Singapore, Southeast Asia – see details below.

THE Plastination is the technical and modern procedure for the preservation of biological materialwhich basically consists of extracting body fluids and lipids through chemical methods, replacing them with plastic resins such as silicone, polyester and epoxy, resulting in dry, odorless and durable fabrics.

Operation Plastina was launched on Tuesday morning (22). According to the PF, two search and seizure warrants were carried out: one at the UEA and the other at the home of the professor suspected of the crime.

The operation also complied with a civil service removal order. The documents were issued by the 4th Federal Criminal Court of SJAM.

In a statement, UEA reported that a professor with a public examination in the discipline of Anatomy was removed for 30 days on suspicion of trafficking human organs. UEA reported that the measure was taken after an order from the 4th Federal Court.

According to the institution, a search and seizure was carried out by the Federal Police of a computer and anatomical pieces treated by means of plastination, used as a teaching practice of the discipline, in the Anatomy laboratory.

Human hand and placentas sent

According to the PF, there are indications that a package was posted containing a hand and three placentas of human origin, from Manaus bound for Singapore.

The recipient is a famous Indonesian designer who sells accessories and clothing items using materials of human nature.

If convicted, the investigated may respond, to the extent of his responsibility, for the crime of international trafficking in human organs, with a penalty of up to 8 years in prison.

The name of the operation is an allusion to the procedure used by the investigated to preserve the trafficked organs.