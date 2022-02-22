FGTS: how to join the birthday-loot through the app | Productivity

The FGTS birthday withdrawal allows the worker to withdraw a percentage of the guarantee fund every year, in the month of his birthday. Established by Caixa Econômica Federal, the modality is an option in relation to the traditional withdrawal of the FGTS, which is released to the worker when the contract is terminated.

READ: How to withdraw the FGTS in the birthday withdrawal

Joining the birthday withdrawal can be done in several ways, including through the FGTS app. The application is available for iPhone (iOS) and Android and does not require the taxpayer to have a bank account or login at Caixa. See below how to opt for the birthday withdrawal in 2022 via mobile.

1 of 5 FGTS 2022 Anniversary Loot: see how to join via the mobile app — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo FGTS 2022 Anniversary Loot: see how to join via the mobile app — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo

How do I know if I am entitled to FGTS 2022? See the TechTudo Forum.

Step 1. Open the FGTS app and tap “Enter the app”. Enter your CPF number, check the box “I’m not a robot” and press the “Next” button;

2 of 5 FGTS application login screens — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire FGTS application login screens — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 2. The platform will present four questions to confirm your identity. In each one, tap on the correct answer and press “Continue”. In the first access to the app, the contract for the provision of services to the citizen will be displayed. Read the document carefully;

3 of 5 Confirmation of the worker’s identity in the FGTS application — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Confirmation of the worker’s identity in the FGTS application — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 3. Scroll down to read the entire service agreement. At the end, enter your mobile number, check the box “I have read and agree to the conditions of service” and press “Continue”. The app will open the main screen, where you will have to tap on “FGTS anniversary withdrawal”;

4 of 5 Home screen of the FGTS app with shortcut for joining the birthday withdrawal — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Home screen of the FGTS app with a shortcut for joining the birthday loot — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire

Step 4. On the “Choose the birthday withdrawal” screen, read all the information about the modality and what changes in relation to the withdrawal withdrawal. Tap on “View adhesion term” to read the clauses in detail. If you actually want to join, check “I have read and accept the terms and conditions” and confirm by pressing the “Opt for birthday withdrawal” button.

5 of 5 Joining the birthday loot through the FGTS app, available for Android and iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire Joining the birthday loot through the FGTS app, available for Android and iPhone — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire