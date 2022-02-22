Finally, they framed the rascals of Mercadão

Fruit hit, mortadella hit, cod hit. Shopping at the São Paulo Municipal Market, Mercadão, has become a risky activity. A quick distraction can be enough for a merchant to push a product at an absurd price, usually an exotic fruit, or sell it overweight, defrauding the consumer. Since becoming a tourist attraction, Mercadão has lost its provincial air and has become a dangerous place, where any hesitation can turn into a loss. We no longer serve only traditional customers who visit certain stalls regularly, as was the case in the past, looking for a specialty. Now, casual visitors dominate and some sellers take the opportunity to get the most money from the unwary, who enjoy a weekend outing. It was installed mainly in the central corridor, where there are dozens of fruit stalls, a wild scheme that oppresses visitors who pass through it.

It is not today that the coup prospers. For at least five years, aggressive sellers have tried to push products such as Colombian pitaya and or Asian rambutan fruit at an astronomical price to any visitor who crosses the central aisle. Built in 1933 on top of what was the former Mercado dos Caipiras, a warehouse full of stalls that served the city’s residents in the 19th century, with an offer of vegetables and other fresh products, Mercadão underwent its biggest renovation in 2004, when it won a 2,000-square-meter mezzanine that now houses eight restaurants and has become a gourmet square. Since then, if the infrastructure has improved, the service has been losing in cordiality and respect for the customer. And it became more difficult to do good business there, like buying a Minas cheese at a lower price than in the supermarket.

Opportunists exist everywhere and in any commercial environment. The point is to prevent them from acting freely and dominating the scenario in an overwhelming way, as began to happen in the São Paulo market. Suddenly, one of the biggest symbols of the city gained an image of barbarism, where business is not done with smoothness and tricks are applied. It’s certainly unfair to most local merchants, but most honest ones need to stop the rascals. Stalls that practice the fruit scam were closed and several sellers were fined for irregular practices. It could be the beginning of a change that will once and for all moralize Mercadão and make it a welcoming place for consumers, as in the old days.