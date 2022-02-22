Flávio Bolsonaro mobilized IRS against the ‘cracked’ case, says newspaper

The Internal Revenue Service detached five employees for four months to investigate an accusation made by the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL), son 01 of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), that he would have had his tax data illegally accessed and passed on to Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities), which gave rise to the case of the “cracks”.

The action is recorded in unpublished documents that the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo had access to, and which show the use of the federal public machine for Flávio’s defense strategy.

Also according to Folha, Flávio and his lawyers sought help from federal government agencies to try to gather evidence in order to nullify investigations into the suspicion that he commanded a scheme to embezzle part of the salaries of civil servants in his office while he was a state deputy. in the river.

From October 2020 to February 2021, the Revenue sent two tax auditors and three tax analysts to investigate the request presented by Flávio to the then special secretary of the Revenue, José Barroso Tostes Neto.

Flávio asked that “with the utmost urgency” the identification of auditors who, since 2015, accessed his tax data, his wife, and companies related to them be investigated. The thesis was that these servers illegally searched the data of Flávio and his family and passed on information to Coaf (Council for the control of financial activities).

