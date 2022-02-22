Fluminense lineup: Abel indicates a team with Fábio, Calegari and Fred to face Millonarios | fluminense

The trend is that the experienced goalkeeper, 41 years old and vice champion of Libertadores for Cruzeiro, is chosen for the game at altitude, something that would be new for Marcos Felipe. In three matches with the tricolor shirt, against Audax, Portuguesa-RJ and Nova Iguaçu, for the Campeonato Carioca, Fábio made good saves and still hasn’t conceded goals. Calegari also has a good performance against Volta Redonda. The side was even the author of the team’s third goal in the 3-0 victory.

The rest of the team should be the same as the classics, so Fred starts as a starter and Cano, who was Millonarios’ executioner when he played for Independiente Medellín, is an option on the bench for the second half. As expected, Felipe Melo and David Braz have recovered from the muscle pain and are available, and Nino surprised in the quick recovery of pubalgia in three days of treatment with Dr. Douglas Santos, head of the tricolor medical department, and with Nilton Petrone, the “Filé”, head of physiotherapy. With that, the defender will also go to the game.

Fluminense will visit Millonarios on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at El Campín. The return match will be on March 1, at 9:30 pm (also from Brasília), in São Januário.