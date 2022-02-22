Fluminense x Millonarios: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | fluminense

The day of the premiere has arrived, tricolor fans! Fluminense visits Millonarios, from Colombia, on Tuesday night, for the first leg of the second phase of the Pré-Libertadores – remembering that there is no longer a qualified goal (scored away from home) as a tiebreaker. The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time) at El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá, the Colombian capital – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW .

Leader of the Carioca Championship, Fluminense arrives with high morale for its debut in Libertadores. In addition to reinforcements that motivated the crowd for this season, the team comes from seven consecutive victories (two classics, against Flamengo and Botafogo) and has its best start in the State of the century. And returns to Libertadores after the good campaign made last year, when it reached the quarterfinals. Against the dreaded altitude, the players arrived in Bogotá on Sunday and had two days for acclimatization at 2,552m above sea level.

Speaking of altitude, it is obviously an asset that Millonarios will try to exploit, giving speed to the game, as admitted by coach Alberto Gamero. The team also arrives at a good moment and comes from four consecutive victories in the Colombian Championship, where it is in second place next to Atlético Nacional with 17 points, two less than the leader Tolima. The crowd promises a full house, and by Monday morning around 26,000 tickets had already been sold. El Campón’s capacity is approximately 36,000 seats.

Retrospect: the two teams have faced each other only twice in history, both in friendly tournaments held in Bogotá in the 1960s. And Fluminense won both games and has 100% success in the confrontation.

Streaming : SBT, ESPN and STAR+.

: SBT, ESPN and STAR+. Real time: click here to follow all the moves of the game.

Fluminense – coach: Abel Braga

Abel took virtually his full strength to Colombia. Of the players who had been playing at Carioca, only David Duarte, with a left thigh injury, is missing. The trend is for the coach to repeat the lineup that won the two classics for the State, but with two changes: Fábio and Samuel Xavier. The trend is that the experienced goalkeeper, 41 years old and vice champion of Libertadores for Cruzeiro, is chosen for the game at altitude, something that would be new for Marcos Felipe.

Probable starting lineup: Fábio; Nino, Felipe Melo and David Braz; Calegari, André, Yago and Cris Silva; Luiz Henrique, William Bigode and Fred.

Who is out: Luan Freitas (right knee), John Kennedy (right foot), Marlon (right knee), and David Duarte (left thigh).

Millonarios – coach: Alberto Gamero

Gamero also spared his starters in the last game and will arrive with his players rested (and recovered, in the case of injured). Three of those in the medical department trained and were linked: left-back Bertel, right-back Román and midfielder Mackalister Silva, one of the team’s highlights. The last two should play, but the first, who had a left thigh injury, is still in doubt. If vetoed, Murillo will take his place. Newcomer Venezuelan striker Richard Celis, the last signing signed, debuted on Saturday and will be an option on the bench.

Probable starting lineup: Álvaro Montero; Román, Llinás, Vargas and Bertel (Murillo); Vega, Vásquez, Sosa, Mackalister Silva and Daniel Ruiz; Herazo.

Who is out: nobody.

Referee: Darío Herrera (ARG)

Darío Herrera (ARG) Assistant 1: Gabriel Chad (ARG)

Gabriel Chad (ARG) Assistant 2: Cristian Navarro (ARG)