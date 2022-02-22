Fluminense’s rival in Libertadores is controlled by billionaire finance genius and has ex-Premier League on the board

Fluminense faces Millonarios this Tuesday (22), at 21:30 (Brasília time), broadcast by ESPN at the Star+

This Tuesday (22), the Fluminense visit the millionairesat 21:30 (Brasília time), for the first leg of the 2nd preliminary round of the CONMEBOL Libertadores, at El Campín Stadium, in Bogotá. The match will have Live broadcast through the ESPN at the Star+.

And if the arrival of the gringo billionaires is new in Brazil, in the life of the Colombian team this is already old talk. Since 2015, the blue and white club has 85.48% of its shares controlled by the investment fund Amber Capitalfounded in the United States, but now based in England.

Who is ahead of the fund is the French billionaire Joseph Oughourliana genius of the financial market who today also owns two other teams in Europe: the traditional Lens, from France, and the small Calcio Padova, from Italy.

The son of a psychiatrist and a nurse, Oughourlian followed a career very different from the world of his parents. With a good head for numbers, he graduated from the School of Higher Studies in Commerce in Paris and also from the Institute of Political Science in Paris, the famous Sciences Po. Afterwards, he completed a master’s degree in economics at the Sorbonne.

He started working in banks in 1994, still in France, and moved to the United States in 1996 to continue his career. It was in New York that he founded the Amber Capitalin 2005, making the fund one of the investment giants in Europe in a short time.

Currently, the web of Amber Capital is wide, with control of several companies and different businesses. Oughourlian, meanwhile, is also divided into several roles. He is, for example, president of the giant Spanish group Prideowner of several communication vehicles, such as newspapers The Country and Atas well as radios and TVs.

In the case of Millonarios, the French magnate is the majority shareholder, but does not directly control the club’s life. He left the decisions in the hands of Gustavo Serpa Preciadohis partner in the investment fund, which is the boss of the Bogotá giant.

However, the Amber Capital owns almost 86% of the team, while the remaining 14.52% of the shares are divided between 200 minority shareholders.

Millonarios players celebrate a goal in the Colombian Championship VIEW press/Corbis via Getty Images

Ex-Premier League on the board

One of the most important decisions of the investment fund that runs Millonarios was to place a formerPremier League to oversee the signings made by the club.

It’s about the experienced Peter Storriewho occupies the position of Financial Advisor of the club, being only below Joseph Oughourlian and Gustavo Serpa Preciado in the hierarchy of the board.

In England, Storrie worked for teams like West Ham and Portsmouth. Today, he works in charge of the recruitment sector and financial advisors for both Lens and Millonarios. In other words: all the movements of these teams in the ball market, both in arrivals and departures, pass through them.

Dedicated, the Englishman currently divides his time between Europe and South America, working on two fronts and prospecting players in the most varied locations.

“I’ve been working in this market for several years. Basically, I advise Oughourlian on his financial side, taking care of the buying and selling of players. In the case of Millonarios, I do a general report every month and I travel to Colombia to see everything up close”, told in a recent interview with the Football CFB podcast.

For the current season, Storrie led the arrival of several reinforcements to Millonarios: goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, defender José Cuenú, midfielders Larry Vásquez and Eduardo Sosa and forwards Diego Herazo and Richard Celis.

Other than that, the ex-top hat of Premier League was still behind the process that promoted 10 players from the youth categories to the main squad.

The next objective now is to overthrow the favorite Fluminense and advance to the next preliminary round of Libertadores. There is no shortage of money and experience for this…