Focus Report: IPCA projection for 2022 rises from 5.50% to 5.56%; expectation for 2023 is maintained at 3.5%

The median calculated for IPCA, the official inflation index, for 2022 advanced for the sixth consecutive week in the Focus Report, moving away from the ceiling of this year’s target (5.0%). The estimate released this Monday, 21, increased from 5.50% to 5.56%, from 5.15% a month ago. The objective to be pursued by the Central Bank this year is 3.50%, with a tolerance of 2.0% to 5.0%. In other words, the Focus Bulletin continues to indicate the second consecutive year of breaking the target, after the deviation of 4.81 percentage points from the 2021 IPCA (10.06%).

The expectation for the IPCA in 2023 was stationary at 3.50%, still above the center of the target (3.25%, range from 1.75% to 4.75%). The median was 3.40% four weeks ago.

Considering the 90 changes in the last five working days, the median for 2022 also rose, from 5.53% to 5.59%. For 2023, the 88 changes made in the last five business days slightly raised the median estimate from 3.50% to 3.51%.

The median for 2024 also rose, from 3.04% to 3.09%, while the projection for 2025 remained at 3.0%. Four weeks ago, both projections were 3.00%.

The target for 2024 is 3.00%, with a margin of 1.5 percentage points (from 1.5% to 4.5%). For 2025, in turn, the target has not yet been defined by the National Monetary Council (CMN).

In this month’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) communiqué, the BC updated its inflation forecasts with estimates of 5.4% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2023. The collegiate raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 10.75% per year.

other months

Financial market economists maintained their forecast for the IPCA in February this year at a high of 0.85%. A month earlier, the projected percentage was 0.81%.

For March, the projection in Focus increased from 0.52% to 0.54%, from 0.48% four weeks ago. The projection for April also varied from 0.52% to 0.54% in the Focus Report. A month ago it was at 0.48%

Smoothed inflation for the next 12 months rose from 5.25% to 5.27% from one week to another – a month ago it was 5.07%.

GDP, Selic and exchange rate

For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the growth estimates were maintained at 0.30% in 2022 and 1.50% in 2023. The scenario for the basic interest rate also did not change, with the Selic still calculated at 12 .25% at the end of this year and 8.0% in the next.

As for the exchange rate, for 2022, the projection went from R$5.58 per dollar last week to R$5.50. For 2023, it went from R$5.45 per dollar to R$5.36.

(with Estadão Content and Reuters)

