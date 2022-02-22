Ford Ranger Raptor unveiled worldwide with 288 hp

The New Ranger Raptor was officially revealed just now and arrives on the world market with a V6 3.0 EcoBoost engine, but delivering 288 horsepower and 49.9 kgfm.

The surprising thing about mechanics is that it’s a V6 with two turbos and it’s not a diesel. It’s really a Ford engine and not Volkswagen’s EA897.

This V6 3.0 Biturbo EcoBoost was parachuted into the New Ranger Raptor, being made with graphite cylinders to withstand loads 75% greater than the brand’s standard V6 3.0.

This only seems to indicate something that many may already imagine: ready for preparation.

Be that as it may, for anyone who will keep the original Ranger Raptor, its engine is also 75% stiffer on the cast iron parts, so it means long life for Ford’s radical pickup.

It comes with adaptive throttle programming and anti-lag system to provide immediate throttle response, after all, that’s the nature of the Raptor.

In Baja mode, where it works, the turbochargers spin for up to three seconds after the driver lets go of the accelerator, allowing for faster resumption of acceleration in curves or gears when stepping on again.

In addition, the New Ranger Raptor comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission with specific programming for the pickup.

Ford guarantees that all this will make the most radical customers smile from “ear to ear”.

Visually, it arrives with a very typical style of this version, with a front dominated by the Ford name in high relief, all black.

The bumper is unique and features a reinforced skid plate, as well as LED fog lights.

On the sides, highlighted wheel skirts, including frames extended at the rear, in addition to running boards and an exclusive roll bar, wrapping the edge of the bucket.

The Raptor name goes on the sides of the cargo compartment and the LED lights are dimmed. The black bumper has two exhaust outlets just below.

Reinforced, the suspension has special Fox shock absorbers and all-terrain tires, in addition to exclusive alloy wheels.

With seven driving modes, the New Ranger Raptor also has a two-speed center differential and is electronically managed.

The 4×4 system also has an electronic lock on the front and rear differentials. The exhaust is active and electronically controlled with four levels, including silent mode.

Inside, the finish is black with red accents, in addition to leather sports seats with red stripes and stitching.

Ford promises that the 213-horsepower EcoBlue 2.0 diesel will continue on the new-generation Raptor, but starting in 2023.

The Nova Raptor debuts in Europe in the second half of the year, but in the US only in 2023.

Ford Ranger Raptor 2023 – Photo Gallery