Foreign investor prefers consolidated companies to invest in Brazil By Investing.com

Foreign investor prefers consolidated companies to invest in Brazil

Investing.com – Foreigners increased their position in B3 by R$58 billion this year, according to a survey carried out by the newspaper Valor Econômico. The focus of the investments is a restricted group of stocks, of consolidated and liquid companies, but not always with interesting fundamentals.

Since the beginning of the year, the accumulated a high of 7.68%. Vale (SA:), Petrobras (SA:), Itaú (SA:), Bradesco (SA:), B3 (SA:), Banco do Brasil (SA:), BTG Pactual (SA:) and Hapvida (SA:) are the ones that most contributed to the gains of the index.

Traditional companies in the banking sector and linked to commodities and energy are the ones that most attracted foreign investors since the beginning of the year. On the other hand, growth stocks, such as fintechs, technology companies and online retail, show negative performances.

Itaú’s chief investment executive, Nicholas McCarthy, said in an interview with Valor Econômico that he believes in the Ibovespa’s sustainable growth throughout the year, even with high prices and a. For him, there is a discount between 10% and 30% on Brazilian assets, taking into account the historical average.

