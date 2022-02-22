Frontline Ukrainians ready to leave at any time

“At the moment, they are shooting as hard as they were in 2015,” says Anna Velishko, 39, as she approaches the window of the apartment she lives in, on the ninth floor of a nearly dilapidated building in Avdlivka, a town in eastern Europe. Ukraine.

From his home, Velishko watches the front lines of the conflict and has a clear view of Donetsk, the “capital” of one of the pro-Russian separatist territories of eastern Ukraine recognized by Moscow. The building was badly hit at the start of the war between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian army in April 2014.

In 2015, the second year of the conflict, dozens of people died daily. In February 2022, according to the Ukrainian government, there are few victims: three deaths, two military and one civilian.

Anna Velishko is furious with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I want to slap Putin and Zelensky,” she declares, at a time of great fear of direct fighting between Russia and Ukraine. “I want them to sit down and agree to end this war,” she adds.

ready to run away

Defying Western sanctions, Putin on Monday recognized the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. What is not clear is what recognition means. The biggest fear in government-held territory on the Ukrainian front is that Moscow’s decision will lead to the arrival of Russian troops, who would receive a formal request to protect pro-Russian authorities and their territory.

The question also remains whether Putin’s recognition encompasses only areas under rebel control or all administrative regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, which include territories under Kiev’s control.

The separatists only control the eastern areas of Donetsk and Lugansk, where they established their “people’s republics” in 2014. Initial indications from Russian authorities are that this is the region Putin referred to in his recognition.

However, the Kremlin’s recognition of all these regions could lead to a direct confrontation between Russian and Ukrainian troops along the current front line, which includes cities such as Avdiivka. Residents fear the worst.

emergency bags

Retired Tetyana Polishshuk stayed in her apartment during some of the toughest months of the war, but now has emergency bags packed in case she escapes. “They started shooting a lot more,” says the 67-year-old. “Faced with a possible Russian invasion, I’ve packed my bags, they’re next to the door.” For others, Putin’s formal recognition merely confirms the region’s reality.

Russia has already tried to unilaterally modify the Ukrainian border by annexing the Crimean peninsula in 2014, which has not been recognized by the West.

Yevgen Vasylenko, 30, says he is more concerned about the fighting than who is in charge of areas that escaped government control eight years ago. “I’d rather not relive what happened in 2014, 2015 and 2016,” comments Vasylenko. “They weren’t pleasant periods.”





Likewise, Yevgen Tsyganok is more concerned about personal safety. “Sometimes a really big bomb or something goes by and you feel it all over your body,” said the 27-year-old. “But we can’t run away from here because my parents are on the other side, in Donetsk,” he explains. “They can’t leave and I feel like I can’t either. This is our land.”