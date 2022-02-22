Future Ibovespa operates on a high, detached from abroad; Petrobras ADRs up 3.50% in New York premarket

The Ibovespa futures operate higher during the beginning of the pre-market this Tuesday (22). The contract maturing in April rose 0.91% to 114,020 points at 9:14 am (Brasilia time), unlinked from US futures.

In the United States, the trend is down, with investors returning from the holiday, echoing the decisions of Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before – when he recognized the independence of two separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and sent armed forces to the region. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are down 0.36%, 0.37% and 0.77%, respectively.

“The market operates in a risk-averse mode with a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which recognizes the independence of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. Putin further stated that he will send “peace troops” to the region. The West has already reacted by promising economic sanctions.”, explains XP Investimentos, in its morning call.

In Europe, the indices operate mixed and some of the exchanges even operate in the positive after Russia signaled that it is still willing to reach a diplomatic exit in the morning. The information that Germany will not authorize the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, released a little while ago, however, returned to weigh on the performance of shares.

“Amid fears that the crisis on the border between Russia and Ukraine will jeopardize its distribution, oil reached its maximum in seven years during the dawn of this Tuesday (22), reaching US$97.7/barrel. . The concern is justified, as Russia is the third largest oil producer and accounts for approximately 12% of the global supply of the commodity”, comment the XP analysts.

The Brent barrel for April is now up 2.31% and is trading at US$97.59, its highest level since June 2014. Natural gas, in turn, sees its price increase by 3.54%. In the region, government bonds are once again seeing their yields increase – the two-year German, for example, rose 6.5 basis points, negative by 0.394%.

Germany’s DAX is down 0.21%, France’s CAC 40 is down 0.02% and the Eurozone-wide STOXX 600 is down 0.10%. The UK’s FTSE is up 0.20%.

In Asia, indices also fell en bloc, with investors rumbling what may be seen by some as the “beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

In addition to tensions in Eastern Europe, the news that HSCBC had provisioned US$450 million for probable losses in China’s real estate sector weighed heavily on the region’s indices, especially Hong Kong’s, which sent the bank’s shares down by 4 %. In addition, shares of Alibaba (BABA34) also fell sharply after Bloomberg reported that Chinese authorities asked banks and state-owned companies to report their exposures to the Ant Group.

Oil should help push Ibovespa forward

In the domestic scenario, the future Ibovespa should be boosted by the aforementioned performance of oil – in the American pre-market, Petrobras ADRs (PETR3;PETR4) rose 3.50%, following the price of the commodity. It is worth mentioning that, the day before, the ADRs did not trade with the President’s Day holiday in the USA. The day before, on B3, PETR3 shares rose 2.7% and PETR4 advanced 2.57% following the movement of oil.

The yield curve advances on the short end, with the DI yield for January 2023 rising one point to 12.38%. In the middle and long end, however, the trend is downward. The DI rate for January 2025 drops three points to 11.32%, the DI rate for 2027 drops four points to 11.19%, and the DI rate for 2029 drops two points to 11.36%.

The future dollar retreated 0.49%, to R$ 5.087. The commercial dollar dropped 0.42%, trading at R$5.085 on purchase and at R$5.086 on sale.

