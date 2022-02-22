Galaxy S22: Samsung explains cell phone design and highlights “inherited” features of the Note line

Samsung presented the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra earlier this month and, last Thursday (17), the company published a informative material that highlights the design process of the tops of the line in your newsroomemphasizing the “originality” of the visual identity established for the series based on many researches. It is worth remembering that last year marked the end of the “Galaxy Note” line to focus on the “S” line and foldable smartphones, and in view of an extensive base of disappointed fans, the company decided to reuse features from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its “ successor by consideration”, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Check out the details of this initiative below.

Samsung claims that the look of the “S” series phones is based on its new philosophy — “harmonizing technology and design without exposing the barriers that separate them”. As a result, the models acquired flat geometric shapes symmetrically designed on the front and back — such details are noticeable on the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus. The duo doesn’t differ much from the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, their predecessors. The “Contour Cut” – the name given to the camera module design with metallic paint based on the color of the back – continues to house the sensors at identical distances from the side and top edges, creating a “more refined impression”, according to the manufacturer. Also, the edges with flatter lines than the predecessor generation allow the new setup of cameras “separated” from the sides brings a sense of uniformity. Samsung suggests that these elements will also be used in future generations of the “S” line.

It is essential to address the differentiated look of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and its similarities with the extinct “Galaxy Note” family. Far beyond S Pen support, we see a quadratic format absent on the Galaxy S21 Ultra but present on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. “The purpose of the ‘S’ series has been expanded, inheriting the simple and robust design identity of the ‘Note’ series that is optimized for the S Pen,” explains Samsung. Smartphone cameras are getting bigger and bigger, and to prevent the lenses from protruding in the final appearance of the models, Samsung highlights the mirrored frames that bring the “impression that the camera floats over the body of the device”.

The company mentions the qualities of the colors chosen for the cell phones. According to her, the Phantom Black (black) gives a premium look to the devices, while the Phantom White brings a “message of positivity”. Green denotes the variety of tastes, as it is a less sought after option. Exclusive to the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, the Pink Gold option has a dual skin coating that adds different shades and a unique texture to the edit. Burgundy (wine) debuts with a focus on elegance through the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

















Finally, apart from the premium look of the new generation, the world leader in the smartphone market highlights the box of the devices, 100% made with recycled paper and with 56% less volume compared to the Galaxy S20 packaging.

The models are already available on pre-sale with prices starting at R$ 5,999 in Brazil for the version with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Deliveries will start next Tuesday, the 22nd.

