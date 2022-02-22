Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: which is better?

Those who follow the cell phone market are well aware that Samsung and Apple are fighting for the first place when it comes to manufacturing and selling more advanced cell phones. In today’s duel we separate two strong competitors: Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched globally on February 9, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, from September last year.

The models are two of the most modern at the moment. For that, they bring superlative doses of performance, fantastic cameras and huge screens. But one of them has to be better, right? Or is it all that sets them apart is the choice between Android and iOS? Below we compare the technical sheet of the models. Check out!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: 163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm (H x W x L); and 228 g (weight)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 160.8mm x 78.1mm x 7.7mm (H x W x L); and 240 g (weight)

As expected in this segment, the two devices bring the combination of metal housing and glass coating. The iPhone justifies the extra weight by having its stainless steel structure, while the S22 Ultra bets on the lightness of aluminum.

The Samsung is longer, less wide and thicker. It’s not a huge difference, the most noticeable being the weight: 228 grams, against 240 grams for the iPhone.

Both are water resistant (IP68 certified), but the iPhone can be submerged up to 6 meters for 30 minutes. The S22 Ultra is more averse to water: it stays submerged for 30 minutes, but at a depth of 1.5 meters.

Verdict: a tie.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Image: Disclosure

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: 6.8-inch (17.2 cm) 2X Dynamic Amoled; Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 3088 pixels, 120 Hz

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7-inch (17.01 cm) Super Retina XDR OLED Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2778 pixels, 120 Hz

S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro Max fall into the “big screen” category: Samsung’s 0.1-inch advantage in this regard is negligible.

And the same goes for the technology itself, which guarantees images with a very high level of detail on both devices. It is important to note that Apple has reserved 120 Hz refresh rate screens for its more expensive smartphones, while Samsung has been using the technology since 2021. In practice, this means greater fluidity in the transition of scenes and animations.

The biggest difference is the notch at the top of the iPhone (the “notch“), which steals a bit of usable screen space. Still, it’s not enough to disrupt the experience of those who are playing games or watching videos.

Verdict: a tie. The decision here should take into account the aspect of the look of the device that you liked the most.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: 5,000 mAh

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh

Considering only numbers, the S22 Ultra has more than 10% more battery capacity than the iPhone. In practice, however, the Apple is able to go two days without recharging, which is very good.

In the case of the S22 Ultra, the battery is the same size as the S21 Ultra. in the tests of tilt, it was enough for the cell phone to go a little over a day without asking for a recharge. It is unlikely that the new model will be very different in this regard.

What’s noteworthy (negative) is that even though these phones are extremely expensive, neither Samsung nor Apple puts a charger in the box.

Verdict: point for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which lasts a little longer based on the specs.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: 108 MP wide-angle, 12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP telephoto and 10 MP periscopic telephoto (rear); 40 MP wide angle (front)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: iPhone 13 Pro Max: 12 MP wide-angle, 12 MP telephoto, 12 MP ultra-wide (rear) and depth sensor; 12 MP wide-angle and depth sensor and biometrics (front)

Main

Again, here the S22 Ultra enchants by the numbers: 108 MP on the main lens of the rear camera is an exaggeration. Judging by the S21 Ultra, which has a sensor with the same amount of megapixels, the phone should work with 12 MP in most cases, and its full potential should require an activation in the settings.

Other than that, the two telephoto lenses are used for the cell phone to achieve a maximum zoom of 100x. Again taking the S21 Ultra test as a parameter, this is not so useful in practice, as with the maximum zoom the camera is quite unstable. Anyway, a very high level of quality is to be expected in the photos taken with the device.

There is not much to say about the iPhone 13 Pro Max in this regard, as Apple devices are often a reference in photo quality. If this is already true for the simpler versions of the iPhone, the Pro variant, with an extra sensor on the back, manages to be even better.

Verdict: S22 Ultra’s victory for the highest resolution and long-range zoom.

Front

Once again, Samsung uses heavy megapixel artillery: it’s 40 MP in the S22 Ultra’s selfie camera. At least in the technical data, it has an advantage over the 12 MP of the iPhone in terms of size and final quality of the photo, considering the greater volume of pixels. In its favor, the Apple model has an extra sensor, which serves for facial recognition (Face ID).

At the same time, in practice, photos with the iPhone are great, and the same level should be achieved by the S22 Ultra.

Verdict: a tie.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (3 GHz, octa-core), 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage

iPhone 13 Pro Max: A15 Bionic processor (hexa-core, 3.22 GHz), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of storage

Anyone who bets on a cell phone in this segment does not tolerate choking or crashes and this should pass away from the two devices. That leaves the standardized performance tests, the so-called “benchmarks“.

Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 13 flies in this regard, and, even when facing a newer device, it obtained better results in the Geekbench 5 test app. In the analysis that evaluates all processor cores at the same time, it scored 4,647 points, against 3,433 for the S22 Ultra. The advantage remained in testing one core at a time, with 1,735 for Apple and 1,232 for Samsung.

Verdict: iPhone 13 Pro Max wins for the most powerful processor, but the S22 Ultra is not far behind.

The biggest difference here is the presence of the S Pen, a pen that allows you to interact with the cell phone screen as if it were a sheet of paper, and which, until then, was exclusive to the extinct Galaxy Note line. It seems like a very specific feature, but there are a lot of people who like the idea.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, has Face ID as a great differential — which is no longer a great novelty, let’s face it. It is worth remembering that both devices are compatible with 5G networks.

Verdict: S22 Ultra win by S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: from R$8,549 (256 GB)

iPhone 13 Pro Max: from R$10,499 (128 GB)

The S22 Ultra is already on sale in Brazil. And, as expected, the price is steep: it starts at R$8,549, in the 256 GB version.

Scared? Well then know that this seems like a bargain compared to what Apple charges for the iPhone 13 Pro Max: the labels start at R$ 10,499 for the 128 GB version, and can reach an impressive R$ 15,499 for the version with 1 TB of storage.

Anyway, in direct comparison, the almost R$ 2 thousand less Samsung makes a big difference. Even with lower performance than Apple, the new cell phone has enough qualities to make it a much better value for money than the rival.

Result: victory of the S22 Ultra.

