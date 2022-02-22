Paulo Moura – 9:52 am | updated on 02/21/2022 1:36 pm



Bill Gates during conference in Munich Photo: EFE/EPA/Ronald Wittek

Billionaire Bill Gates said, while participating in a panel promoted by US broadcaster CNBC at the Munich Security Conference, that the Omicron variant of Covid-19, when reaching the population, has done a better job than vaccines. At the event, which took place last Friday (18), Gates said that the virus itself is “a type of vaccine”.

“Unfortunately, the virus itself – particularly the variant called Ômicron – is a type of vaccine, it creates B-cell and T-cell immunity and has done a better job of reaching the world population than we have done with vaccines,” he said.

During the panel, the founder of Microsoft also regretted that it took two years for doses of vaccine against Covid-19 to be made available in “greater than demand” and declared that, “next time, we should try develop in 6 months”.

Gates also declared that he was sure that the world will face other pandemics, caused by new pathogens, and pointed out that new waves of Covid-19 should emerge, but whose intensity should be similar to that of a common flu.

STATEMENT IS LIKE BOLSONARO’S SPEECH

The statement made by Gates last Friday is very similar to a statement made by President Jair Bolsonaro on January 12 of this year, during an interview with the website Gazeta Brasil, when the Brazilian leader highlighted, among other points, that the variant Ômicron could be seen as a “vaccine virus”.

“Omicron hasn’t killed anyone. It has the ability to spread very large, but the lethality is very small. They even say it would be a vaccine virus. Some serious, non-pharmaceutical scholars say Ômicron is welcome and could signal the end of the pandemic,” he said at the time.



