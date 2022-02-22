Geap health plan receives ‘great place to work’ certification

The Great Place To Work Program (GPTW) renewed the certification seal of the operator Geap Self-Management in Health of “excellent place to work”, which it has had since 2020.

Improving the quality of the work environment, in order to improve the way in which employees relate to the company, is a constant goal of Geap’s current management, which serves thousands of Brazilian public servants and their families.

The GPTW seal, which measures employees’ perception of the organizational climate, was granted for another year to the health plan operator, with the aim of reinforcing personnel management policies.

The new certification, valid during 2022, is obtained through a diagnosis of the work environment. The recognition is the result of the perception of each employee, throughout Brazil, and guarantees the maintenance of Geap’s achievement, which adds up to 76 years of service.

Promoting team motivation and alignment is one of the goals of Geap’s Strategic and Organizational Planning, which also justifies the importance of being a GPTW.

“It means that we are certified by a specialized institute, in addition to reinforcing our credibility in the market. The most important thing is knowing the pride of the employees, which shows respect”, says the manager of People Management at Geap, Daniel Leonardo da Rocha.

Women are 70% of the workforce

The GPTW certification is also a reflection of the equality policies adopted by Geap towards the internal public.

Self-management has an Integrity Program, with guidelines that reinforce the culture of fighting inequality.

Present in all states, the health plan has thousands of employees, 70% of whom are women, 41% of whom are in management and coordination positions according to the company’s People Management area.

For the operator’s CEO, Ricardo Figueiredo, “they command strategic teams, with a strong presence in leadership and management positions. In addition to being committed and dedicated, they tend to be very participative, with an active voice in the company’s important decision-making. The results of recent years have a large share of them”, highlights the executive, who has been in charge of Geap since 2019.

Ricardo emphasizes that there is no gender discrimination in the company, which has equal participation between men and women in the dispute for vacancies, including with equivalent remuneration.

“All candidates are evaluated on their professional competence. Salaries are according to the functions performed, regardless of gender, with equal benefits”, he guarantees.