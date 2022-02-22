Germany suspends authorization for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline over Ukrainian crisis | World

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday announced the suspension of authorization for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links Russia to Germany, after the Russian government recognized the independence of two pro-Russia separatist republics in the east. from Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk.

“It sounds technical, but it’s a necessary administrative step, so there may be no pipeline certification, and without certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot start operating,” Sholz said.

“We cannot accept recognition (from the pro-Russian regions) and that is why it is so important to react now and quickly,” he said.

1 of 1 Olaf Scholz speaking during the Munich security conference — Photo: ANDREAS GEBERT/Reuters Olaf Scholz speaking during the Munich security conference — Photo: ANDREAS GEBERT/Reuters

Pipeline not in operation

Nord Stream 2, completed in November but not operational, is a project that has raised economic and geopolitical doubts from the start.

The start of the operation depended on a certification from the German energy regulatory agency, which was analyzing possible problems with German and European legislation.

Now, the German government has decided to go a step further with the suspension, which is a consequence of the latest events on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Nord Stream 2 measures 1,230 kilometers. It passes under the Baltic Sea and has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It follows the same route as the Nord Stream 1, which has been in operation since 2012.

The pipeline avoids Ukrainian territory and would increase the supply of Russian gas to Europe, at a time when own production is falling.

The German chancellor warned that there could be further sanctions if the situation on the Ukrainian border worsens. He also said he was confident the European Union would pass strong punitive measures against Russia.