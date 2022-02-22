Germany suspends Nord Stream 2 pipeline authorization after Russia’s actions against Ukraine

(ANSA) – Germany announced the suspension of the agreement for the implementation of the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 this Tuesday (22). The structure passes through German territory to Berlin and would double the supply of gas to Europe.

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, his government has asked regulators to suspend the process of reviewing the agreement signed in the middle of last year by then Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“It sounds like a technical thing, but it’s a necessary administrative pass. Without it, there can be no certification of the pipeline, and without certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot come on stream,” Scholz told a press conference.

Although the Germans have always defended the implementation of the gas pipeline, the structure was criticized by the United States and some Western countries, who called Nord Stream 2 a political weapon – something the Russians rejected.

However, the Scholz administration has always stressed that it could suspend the partnership in the event of a new Russian aggression against Ukraine.

With President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Lugansk on Monday (21), the Germans complied with the measure.

Scholz also called for diplomatic efforts to be made at this time “to avoid a catastrophe” in the country. The Russian decision has drawn harsh criticism from Westerners, who are expected to announce further economic sanctions against the Russians later today. (ANSA).

