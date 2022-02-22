get to know the investment fund that bought Vasco da Gama – Money Times

The news that the investment fund 777 Partners is finalizing the purchase of Vasco da Gama brought attention to the group hitherto little known by the Brazilian market.

The acquisition of 70% of the club is part of an agreement that the will be valued at around US$330 millionaccording to Bloomberg.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Miami, 777 Partners has a history of investing in industries such as insurance, consumer and commercial finance, litigation finance, direct lending, media and entertainment, and aviation.

On its official page, the fund claims to be managed by professionals with experience in investment modalities such as private equity and venture capital.

777 Partners has more than 50 companies listed in its portfolio, including two other soccertwo specialist sports companies and the British Basketball League (BBL).

According to the portal Vasco Newsthe group is present in football clubs Seville FC and Genoa in different ways.

In 2018, he bought minority shares in Sevilla and, without participating in the management, came into conflict with the current president of the club, José Castro.

The fund would have tried, without success, to change the team’s board through the articulation of shareholder votes. In 2021, he bought 99.9% of Genoa’s shares and took control of the Italian team.

In 2020, it acquired an unspecified portion of 1190 Sports, a company specialized in the marketing of sports rights in South America and responsible for selling broadcasting rights for the Brazilian Championship.

In addition, 777 Partners also invests in Fanatiz, a streaming service that shows soccer championships to the US.

In recent interviews, the group has communicated that it is interested in continuing to acquire football clubs in the near future, taking inspiration from the City and Red Bull groups.