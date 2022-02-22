Goal explains plane lunge to avoid jet crash: “Normal maneuver”

posted on 02/21/2022 19:36



An air taxi executive jet, which was almost runway, stopped a few meters from the intersection upon hearing the warning messages – (Credit: SBGR/Youtube/Reproduction)

A Boeing 737 Max from Gol airline needed to go around to avoid a collision at Guarulhos airport, São Paulo. Flight 1403 had left Brasilia on Tuesday (15/2) and was preparing to land when the pilot received instructions for the maneuver from the flight controller. The scenes went viral this Monday (21/2) after the excerpt was posted on the SBGR channel.

“Aircraft crossed the runway there without authorization from the tower”, says the voice of the Command Tower shortly after the go-around. An air taxi business jet, which was nearly runway, stopped a few meters from the intersection upon hearing the warning messages. The Bombardier Learjet model aircraft was supposed to be at the so-called “holding point”, but left the demarcation without authorization.

Everything turned out well and the Gol plane landed a few minutes after the go-around. Although this is a common maneuver in aviation, this type of incident is considered serious and can lead to an investigation at the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa).

O post office contacted the group that manages Guarulhos airport and was informed that this matter is not under the responsibility of the concessionaire. post office also contacted the Department of Airspace Control (Deca) of the Brazilian Air Force, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. In a note sent to the newsroom, the airline highlighted that the “go-around is a normal and safe maneuver that allows the pilots to start a new approach under more favorable conditions”.

GOL clarifies that a go-around is nothing more than discontinuing an approach procedure. It occurs when, after analysis, the Captain verifies that the landing cannot continue fulfilling all the Safety requirements or by determination of the airport control tower, as in this case. The go-around is a normal and safe maneuver that allows pilots to start a new approach under more favorable conditions. After the procedure, the aircraft proceeded to the landing, touching the ground safely.