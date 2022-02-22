Gol plane launches after jet approaches the airport runway in Guarulhos without authorization | Sao Paulo

A Gol flight that was approaching São Paulo International Airport, in Guarulhos, went into overdrive after a jet approached the runway without authorization from the control tower. The case occurred last Tuesday (15), during flight 1403, between Brasília and Guarulhos.
According to images and audio captured by the SBGR Live channel, the Boeing 737 Max plane was approaching the runway for landing when the flight controller instructed the Gol pilot to go around.
Gol plane launches after being alerted about a jet on the landing strip – Photo: Reproduction
The pilot confirms the orientation and proceeds with the manoeuvre. The flight controller then claims that an “aircraft crossed the runway there without authorization from the tower”.
In a note, the airline Gol confirmed that the procedure took place on Tuesday morning with flight 1403. The company also said that “a go-around is nothing more than discontinuing an approach procedure” that occurs when, “after analysis, the Captain verifies that the landing cannot continue fulfilling all the safety requirements or by determination of the airport control tower, as in this case”.
“The go-around is a normal and safe maneuver that allows pilots to start a new approach under more favorable conditions. After the procedure, the aircraft proceeded to landing, touching the ground safely”, added the company, in the statement.
The report asked the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) if the conduct of the pilot of the jet, which would have approached the runway without authorization, should be investigated, but there was no answer until the last update of this report.