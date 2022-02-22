Government intends to reduce the IPI rate by 25%, says Guedes

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Tuesday, 22, that the government intends to reduce by 25% the rate of the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). Amid disputes with the political wing of the government, which defends measures to increase spending, Guedes said that the proposal to reduce the tax has the support of the Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), of the Chief Minister of the House Civil, Ciro Nogueira, and the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

“With the reduction of the IPI, we are going to reindustrialize Brazil. The Brazilian industry has been suffering in recent decades with high taxes, high interest rates and tax burdens”, added Guedes, at a conference organized by BTG Pactual.

At the beginning of the month, Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) anticipated that the government was studying a reduction of between 15% and 30% of the IPI. The 30% reduction would impact the collection of taxes by R$ 24 billion, which would also reduce the transfer of the tax to the States (half of the collection of the IPI goes to the governors’ cash).

The idea under discussion is to reduce the tax rate on all products, so as not to benefit sectors.

Guedes also said that, despite the election year, the team will continue working “until the last day”, and recalled that the presidents of the Chamber and Senate also signaled in this direction. “We will carry out the tax reform in due course, we will work until the last day. We will work all the time, face the elections by working”, he added.

Civil service salaries

The Minister of Economy also questioned intentions towards the replacement of civil service salaries this year. He stressed that, in an election year, the “move to recover finances” should not be annulled.

“Wage losses have been suffered all over the world. Are we going, with the idea of ​​looking for replacements, to plunge into a dark past of recession or are we going to take over the public budget and say that we don’t have that now?”, asked the minister.

Criticism to economic analysts

During the event, Guedes repeated that economic analysts “will make mistakes again” this year. “Analysts were wrong because they were contaminated by the political noise”, said the minister.

For him, Brazil “is the biggest investment frontier open in all directions” with R$ 829 billion contracted for investments in the coming years.

