Government of Minas says it trusts the police, but recalls readjustment of 13% in 2020 – Rádio Itatiaia

Strike was announced this Monday



The Government of Minas released, on the night of this Monday (21), a note about the strike announced by the state security forces. In the position, the Executive states that it recognizes the need to increase the salaries of members of the security forces and that it seeks a solution to the case.

The state government also stated that it trusts that, even with the announcement of the strike, the police and firefighters will not leave the population unassisted.

“The Government of Minas monitors the manifestations of the Security servers and trusts that the members of the Military Police, Fire Department, Civil Police and Criminal Police will not leave the miners without the provision of essential services to guarantee order and security. society”, says part of the document.

Still in a note, the Executive says that it has been adopting a “care” in the expenditure of public resources and that this has allowed the payment, on time, of the salaries of Minas Gerais employees. The state government also recalled that the category had a 13% readjustment in 2020.

“After almost six years of installments and delays, the salary was paid in full again, on the fifth working day of the month. In the case of the Security Forces, it was also possible to readjust salaries by 13%, in force since 2020”, says the government.

Strike

Military police, civil, criminal and firefighters announced a strike this Monday (21), after a demonstration brought together thousands of people in the streets of Belo Horizonte.

They ask for a salary readjustment based on the inflation rates of recent years.

In 2020, the Zema government even sent a bill asking for authorization to readjust police salaries by 41%, divided into three installments. However, the government backtracked and only honored the first installment, which readjusted the salaries of security forces members by 13%.

Check out the full note:

The Government of Minas reinforces that it recognizes the need for salary replacement of Security Forces servers and other categories of state civil servants. The State remains open to dialogue and in search of a solution that guarantees the necessary resources to implement the readjustment, but with fiscal responsibility and predictability.

We reaffirm that the renegotiation of the billion-dollar debt with the Federal Government, through the fiscal recovery plan, will allow a new recomposition of the salaries of security professionals, but we continue to look for other alternatives to be able to replace inflationary losses.



