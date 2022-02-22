Government of São Paulo announces Heineken investments in the state

Information

Governor João Doria announced this Monday (21) that the Heineken Group will invest R$ 320 million in the state of São Paulo to reinforce the agenda of best environmental and social practices, which includes the modernization of breweries located in the cities of Itu, Jacareí, Araraquara and Campos do Jordão.

Since the beginning of the current administration, the Government of SP, through InvestSP, has provided technical support for the company’s actions, which has already invested more than R$ 1.7 billion in the state in the last three years alone.

“Thanks to Heineken for the investment commitment of R$ 320 million here in the State of SP. It’s more investment, more jobs, more income, more taxes and more development. And what I highlight at this moment, in addition to investments, is the example of sustainability”, said Doria. “This is yet another investment action captured by the Government of SP and sensitized by private investments”, he added.

The Secretary of Economic Development, Patricia Ellen, the Secretary of Finance, Henrique Meirelles, the president of InvestSP, Gustavo Junqueira, and the president of Heineken, Mauricio Giamellaro, participated in the announcement, held at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, government headquarters. In addition to them, mayors Edinho Silva (Araraquara), Izaias Santana (Jacareí), Guilherme Gazzola (Itu) also participated.

“Today is a very important day for all of us. This investment that will bring jobs is the result of an integrated work with all the municipalities in the region. And, above all, it has a look at economic, inclusive and sustainable development”, highlighted Secretary Patrícia Ellen.

The technical support actions developed by the Government of SP together with the private sector aim to support economic growth to generate income, jobs and opportunities in the various regions of the state. Since 2019, InvestSP has been supporting Heineken in implementing projects to improve its factories and expand production in the state. The agency’s team has worked together with the brewery to find ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) solutions that are more suited to the context of each of its units in São Paulo.

“Today’s announcement adds to the more than R$54 billion announced by companies supported by InvestSP in the last three years. This shows how the State of São Paulo is in tune with the demands of global investors. Respect for the environment is a determining condition for attracting new investments in the current context. Therefore, we work together with companies, ensuring that they increase their productivity with sustainable practices, generating positive results for everyone around them”, said InvestSP president Gustavo Diniz Junqueira.

With a focus on sustainability and the ESG agenda, the resource will be directed to the expansion of the use of renewable energies, such as biomass boilers, the gain in water efficiency and the growth of initiatives aimed at the circularity of glass packaging, among other actions. .

To continue growing in a sustainable way, the brewery will also invest in the modernization of its production units in the state of São Paulo, which includes increasing production capacity at the headquarters in Araraquara, for example.

“The state of São Paulo has a strategic position for the Heineken Group, including for supplying the Southeast region, a fundamental market for our sector. We want to continue growing with the people of São Paulo, but with the utmost respect and care for people and the environment. Therefore, an increasingly strong ESG agenda is key for everyone to grow, develop and prosper together”, concludes Maurício Giamellaro, president of the Heineken Group.