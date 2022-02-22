Government prepares package for economic recovery right after Carnival, says Guedes

In an interview with Jovem Pan’s website, shortly before his participation in the Direct to the Point program, the minister says that he will renew credit programs for companies and that they will have up to three novelties that Bolsonaro analyzes

Bruno Rocha/Estadão Content Minister again criticized readjustment requests, saying that increases bring risks to inflation control



O federal government scheduled for “immediately” after Carnival the launch of a series of measures for the resumption of economic activities, he said. Paulo GuedesMinister of Economy, to the website of Young pan this Monday, the 21st, shortly before his participation in the Straight to the point. The package includes the distribution of R$ 100 billion in credit to individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI), in addition to small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, as advanced by the head of the economic team at a lunch with entrepreneurs last week. The proposal is to make a new version of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) and the Emergency Credit Access Program (PEAC), used by the Executive to sustain the business environment amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus. . “It is the first Brazilian economic recovery that 48% of the credit went precisely to small and medium-sized companies. [empresários]. We are going to renew these credit programs, they were very important for the recovery”, said the minister.

As shown on the website Young pan in December, the government prepares a program for people with a negative name in the SPC and Serasa. Beside the distribution of Brazil aid with minimum installments of R$ 400, the new microcredit action should be one of the great bets of the economic agenda designed to leverage the economy. According to Guedes, three other new measures should be announced by the president next week, all focused on the recovery of those most affected by the impacts of the health crisis. “Brazil was a very responsible country, it sharply reduced the deficit and recovered from a fiscal and monetary point of view. It was a country that was able to smoothly withdraw stimulus as the economy returned.” Actions should have little impact on public accounts. “We have some space to precisely implement some support measures that do not have a great fiscal and monetary impact, but that privilege some focuses, precisely those that suffered during the pandemic”, he said.

The Minister of Economy reinforced criticism of requests for readjustments by federal servants, saying that the increases go against the government’s efforts to contain the advance of the economy. inflation. “If there is a surge in salary readjustments, it could be very harmful to Brazil,” he said. The fight for readjustments started at the end of 2021. Contrary to the economic team, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) requested a reserve of R$ 1.7 billion in the 2022 Budget for a possible salary increase for the Federal Highway Police (PRF), Federal Police (PF) and prison officers. The claim of the categories was made through the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres. “What I told them was: ‘If you really want to see the president re-elected, you shouldn’t use this proximity to ask for readjustments,’” he said. “The closer they are to the president, and the more they wish the president well, they should postpone these requests for readjustments a little.”

The signal triggered a series of claims from other categories, such as members of the Federal Revenue Service and the Central Bank (BC). The president signaled again this Monday that he can grant raises to public security servants and asked for the “understanding” of the other categories. “Some categories, or rather all categories deserve to be valued. And what we seek to do. Whoever we can save at the front, we save”, he said during an event in the presence of members of the PRF. According to Guedes, as a way to please all categories, the amount of R$ 1.7 billion could also be used to increase food stamps in a generalized way. The decision, he says, will be made by the president.