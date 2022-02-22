Grains and soy complex soar on US holiday return as…

The grain and soy complex market returned from the holiday in the US registering very expressive increases, reacting mainly to the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Thus, around 7:50 am (Brasilia time), soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose almost 30 points on Tuesday morning (22), taking May to US$ 16.30 and July to US$ 16.26 per bushel.

Accompanying rises of more than 4% in crude, soybean oil futures were up nearly 3% on CBOT, bran more than 1%. Among grains, corn and wheat rose more than 2% in Chicago, both markets closely tied to Russian and Ukrainian issues. Natural gas is also on the rise.

Late yesterday afternoon, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine as he recognized two self-proclaimed separatist republics. The order further escalated tensions and made all markets react immediately, as well as the US and some European countries again threatening Moscow with more sanctions.

Putin continues to deny any effective invasion, although about 150,000 Russian troops are still in border regions with Ukraine, which continues to keep the warning signal on, especially among US officials. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a statement stating that “the invasion of Ukraine has begun”.

In his speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that he does not consider giving up any part of his country’s territory, as well as reinforcing the request for support and help from allied countries. At the same time, Kremlin spokespersons again blamed the US for the escalation of tensions over its statements that Russia was ready for an invasion.

On Tuesday morning, Vladimir Putin attended a meeting with his security council.

In addition to geopolitical issues, the soybean market also keeps an eye on its fundamentals, following the worsening losses in South America and how the behavior of demand – mainly from China – should be drawn in the coming weeks. Traders are also getting ready to receive the new and first figures for the 2022/23 crop that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) brings at its annual forum, which takes place between the 24th and 25th of this month.

