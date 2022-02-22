Guedes announces 25% cut in IPI and says government studies release FGTS withdrawal to pay off debt | Economy

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Tuesday (22) that the federal government will reduce the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) by 25%. According to Guedes, Brazilian industry has suffered from high taxation for decades and the tax cut will be one of the government’s actions to allow the country’s “reindustrialization”.

He also stated that the government is studying releasing the withdrawal of resources from the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) for the population to pay off debts.

“You can see that agriculture is flying because it doesn’t have the tax on agricultural products, the IPA. Now, Brazilian industry has been suffering in the last three, four decades. High taxes, high interest rates and excessive labor charges. We have to attack these three issues, it’s a matter of time. Let’s make a first move now, reduce 25% of the IPI. It’s a move to re-industrialize Brazil”, declared the minister at an event promoted by BTG Pactual.

As the name says, IPI is levied on industrialized products. Taxation is passed on to the consumer.

The tax has several rates, ranging, for the most part, from zero to 30%, but can reach 300% in the case of products harmful to health, such as tobacco cigarettes.

In 2020, in the first stage of the tax reform proposal, the government even said that the IPI would be replaced by a selective tax on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages. The proposal, however, is still being debated in the National Congress.

Dubbed at the time by Minister Guedes the tax on “sin”, the selective tax under discussion would be levied on cigarettes and alcoholic beverages, which present the so-called “negative externalities”—that is, they cause side effects on consumers and, consequently, burden the public health service.

The minister also declared that the government is studying “mobilizing” resources from the Guarantee Fund for Time of Service (FGTS) for people who are experiencing difficulties, as a way of paying off debts.

“There are several initiatives that we can have until the end of the year that should help the economy to grow. We can mobilize resources from the FGTS too, because they are private funds. They are people who have resources there and who are experiencing difficulties. Sometimes the guy is owing money in the bank and is a creditor in the FGTS”, he questioned.

Data from the Central Bank show that, in a scenario of high interest rates and inflation, household indebtedness to banks increased in the last year.

In relation to income accumulated in 12 months, indebtedness reached 51.1% in October last year (last available data) – a new record. The BC historical series for this indicator starts in January 2005.

Paulo Guedes also stated that the government before the end of this year, the Common External Tariff (TEC) of Mercosur, that is, the import tax.

“We can even go down again before the end of the government,” he declared.

In November last year, the Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs announced a 10% reduction in import tariffs on around 87% of items subject to the tax. The objective of the measure was to try to contain the growth of inflation, which in 2021, for the first time in six years, exceeded the 10% barrier.

In addition, Guedes defended that measures already approved by the Chamber of Deputies, such as the Income Tax reform (stopped in the Senate), and the proposal that created three new programs, with more flexible labor rules, to try to encourage the hiring of young people, be resumed. This last program, however, was rejected by senators last year.

Asked about the administrative reform, which was approved by the Commission but remains paralyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, the Minister of Economy said that the federal government has implemented, in recent years, an “invisible” reform by containing readjustments for public servants.

“We made an invisible administrative reform, when we gave a truce in the readjustments [salariais de servidores]. There were BRL 160 billion in resources that did not become an attempt to replace losses”, he declared.

According to the minister, previous governments hired 160,000 public servants and gave an increase of 50% above inflation, while the Brazilian population suffered from economic stagnation and there was corruption in politics, a “chaos created in Brazil”.

“And there was a perception in Brasília that it was an island of fantasy, that it was above Brazil. Instead of being public servants, they were authorities. We are reminding everyone that they are public servants. We are public servants, we are there to serve”, declared Guedes.

Once the pandemic is over, Guedes said, health expenditures are reduced and the possibility of increasing the salaries of civil servants opens up.

The Bolsonaro government has prioritized, so far, the readjustments for federal police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department, already included in the Budget. The final decision, however, has not yet been taken.