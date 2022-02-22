Guedes says the government wants to reduce IPI by 25%; impact on public accounts would be BRL 20 billion – Economy

BRASILIA – The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedessaid this Tuesday, 22, that the government intends to reduce the tax rate by 25% Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). Amid disputes with the political wing of the government, which defends measures to increase spending, Guedes said that the proposal to reduce the tax has the support of the president of ChamberArthur Lira (PP-AL), from the Chief Minister of Civil HouseCiro Nogueira (PP-PI) and the president Jair Bolsonaro.

“With the reduction of the IPI, we are going to reindustrialize Brazil. The Brazilian industry has been suffering in recent decades with high taxes, high interest rates and tax burdens”, he completed, during his participation in the CEO Conference event, organized by the bank BTG Pactual.

According to sources from the economic team, the 25% reduction in the IPI rate reduces collection by R$ 20 billion per year, according to the Estadão/Broadcast. The impact for the Union is R$ 10 billion and the other half for states and municipalities.

As it is a regulatory tax, the IPI can be reduced by presidential decree, without needing the approval of the National Congress.

At the beginning of the month, the Estadão/Broadcast anticipated that the government was studying a reduction between 15% and 30% of the IPI. The 30% reduction would impact the collection of taxes by R$ 24 billion, which would also reduce the transfer of the tax to the States (half of the collection of the IPI goes to the governors’ cash). The idea under discussion is to reduce the tax rate on all products, so as not to benefit sectors.

The minister also said during the conference that the federal government may release, this year, FGTS resources for people to pay debts.

“We can mobilize FGTS resources too, because they are private funds. They are people who have resources there and who are experiencing difficulties. Sometimes, the guy owes money in the bank and has a creditor in the FGTS. Why can’t he withdraw this account and settle his debt on the other side?”, he said, without giving further details.

In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the government adopted a similar measure and, with the edition of a provisional measure, released the payment of the FGTS emergency withdrawal to stimulate the economy.

credit program

Paulo Guedes also confirmed that the federal government will soon launch a new access to credit program, “without great fiscal cost”. According to Guedes, the intention of the program will be “basically to renew what already existed, of a successful credit program”.

As anticipated yesterday by Estadão/Broadcast, the Executive Branch is still evaluating the need for new contributions from the National Treasury for the elaboration of the new program. A week ago, at lunch with businessmen, Guedes said that the program should be worth R$ 100 billion, aimed at small and medium-sized companies.

The idea is that they benefit from Individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs) to medium-sized companies. The limit for qualifying for the program will be a turnover of R$ 300 million per year.

The minister said at the same luncheon that he asked the team to seek a solution to the issue of National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe)which increased with the rise in interest rates.

Server resets

Guedes also questioned the pressures to replace civil service salaries this year. He stressed that, in an election year, the “move to recover finances” should not be annulled.

“Salary losses were suffered all over the world. Are we going, with the idea of ​​seeking replacements, to plunge into a dark past of recession or are we going to assume the public budget and say that we don’t have that now?”, he said.

Last night, in an interview with Jovem Pan, he stated that the restructuring of some careers should be dealt with within the scope of administrative reform.