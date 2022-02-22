Guerrilla investigates bugs and errors

Horizon Forbidden West debuted last Friday (18) and earned a good note on Metacritic, where it is ranked with 88 points. Even though it’s a great game, even it couldn’t escape bugs, bad texture optimization and other setbacks – normal in a title of this scope. But Guerrilla has already committed to fixing all these problems.

In publication in twitter, the studio has provided a link, where players can record errors during their games. This will make it easier for the company, which knowing where the problems are, will solve them faster.

We hope you’ve been enjoying your exploration of the Forbidden West. Thank you to everyone who has used the Support Form to submit issues; our team is investigating and working on solutions. If you find a bug, please submit a report here: https://t.co/lJPaSOO40m pic.twitter.com/zlV3OB7FtX — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) February 21, 2022

On the other hand, the game achieved great numbers on its release. On Twitter, for example, the sequence engaged with the hashtag #HorizonForbiddenWest and achieved immense reach with more than 3.3 billion interactions on the social network.

