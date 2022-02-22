Gustavo is not supported by the brothers’ profile; check out

The fifth wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was formed — Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André are vying for permanence — and, outside the house, the official profiles of some brothers declared their support.

Most have not yet taken a stand — Eliezer, Douglas Silva, Eslôvenia, Laís, Larissa and Natália — but among those who have already expressed their support, Gustavo has not won the supporters of any profile, other than his own.

Maria, who was expelled last week, declared her support for Brunna. Those eliminated from the edition — Luciano, Rodrigo, Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara — have not yet taken a stand. Check out:

On this wall our positioning could not be different. we will be #OutBrunna! We need you more than ever, team. We and Beats count on you 100%. We can! #FicaGustavo — Gustavo Beats (@gustavo_beats) February 21, 2022

As you saw, the PA is on the wall! Unfortunately we will need to position ourselves and choose someone. today we are #OutBrunna. We count on you on the wall, flags! #BBB22 #StayPA — Paulo André (@iampauloandre) February 21, 2022

Scooby inside expressed one more wish of his, which is that Brunna also remain with the PA. So we continue with #StayPA and #StayBrunna. — Pedro Scooby (@PedroScooby) February 21, 2022

