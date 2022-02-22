Gustavo is not supported by the brothers’ profile; check out

Collaboration for Splash, in São Paulo

02/21/2022 1:57 pmupdated on 02/21/2022 15:16

The fifth wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was formed — Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André are vying for permanence — and, outside the house, the official profiles of some brothers declared their support.

Most have not yet taken a stand — Eliezer, Douglas Silva, Eslôvenia, Laís, Larissa and Natália — but among those who have already expressed their support, Gustavo has not won the supporters of any profile, other than his own.

Maria, who was expelled last week, declared her support for Brunna. Those eliminated from the edition — Luciano, Rodrigo, Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara — have not yet taken a stand. Check out:

Arthur Aguiar

Brunna Gonçalves

Gustavo

Linn da Quebrada

Lucas

Jade Picon

Maria

Paulo Andre

Pedro Scooby

vyni

Who do you want to eliminate from the ‘BBB 22’?

Only the uol subscriber can vote more than once per poll

Total of 123486 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

