Gustavo is not supported by the brothers’ profile; check out

The fifth wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) was formed — Brunna Gonçalves, Gustavo and Paulo André are vying for permanence — and, outside the house, the official profiles of some brothers declared their support.
Most have not yet taken a stand — Eliezer, Douglas Silva, Eslôvenia, Laís, Larissa and Natália — but among those who have already expressed their support, Gustavo has not won the supporters of any profile, other than his own.
Maria, who was expelled last week, declared her support for Brunna. Those eliminated from the edition — Luciano, Rodrigo, Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara — have not yet taken a stand. Check out:
