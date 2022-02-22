Havan has 100 open positions for the technology area

Havan has more than 100 openings for Havan Labs, the retailer’s technology laboratory. Contractors will be able to work at the company’s headquarters, in Brusque, or remotely from a home office.

The manager of Havan Labs, Valter Soares, emphasizes that the remuneration follows the reality of the market and highlights that, among the differentials, is the exponential growth of the retailer.

“Over the past two years, Labs has doubled its staff and we have developed numerous award-winning projects. The professional who is with us on this journey has an environment totally focused on their development and will certainly be able to grow a lot”.

The opportunities

Open positions include opportunities for DevOps Analyst, Software Architect, C#/.Net Developer, Kotlin Mobile Developer, Swift Mobile Developer, React/Angular Developer, UX/UI Designer, Scrum Master, among others.

Havana Labs

The new hires should reinforce the Havan Labs team, which currently comprises more than 400 professionals. Havan’s technology laboratory aims to develop innovative solutions for customers, suppliers and the more than 22,000 Havan employees. Currently, the chain has 168 megastores present in 21 Brazilian states. In 2022, the forecast is that another 8 new branches will be opened.

Havan Labs follows the agile methodology and several projects developed by the teams have already been awarded in Brazil and worldwide. Among them is the case of development and implementation of RFID technology, which only last year won 6 highly relevant awards.

The complete list of vacancies and applications for positions can be made on the website havan.com.br and in the menu “Trabalhe Conosco”. In addition, for those interested in working in person, it is possible to get to know the Havan Administrative Center and the dynamics of the space online.

