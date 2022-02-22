Health records five more deaths from Covid in Marília; 58-year-old woman among the victims – News about giro marília

The Prefecture of Marília, through the Municipal Health Department, confirmed this Monday, the 21st, five more deaths from Covid-19. The city reaches 1,040 deaths from the disease with data that include the weekend.

The first death is of a 58-year-old woman with diabetes mellitus and bedridden, according to hospital notification. She started showing symptoms on February 4th and died on February 20th.

The second death is a 79-year-old woman with chronic cardiovascular disease, according to a hospital notification. She started symptoms on February 1 and died on February 19.

The third death is a 70-year-old woman with chronic cardiovascular disease, according to a hospital notification. She started having symptoms on January 24th and died on February 13th.

The fourth death is a 79-year-old man with chronic cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus, according to hospital notification. He started showing symptoms on January 30th and died on February 20th.

And the fifth death is an 84-year-old man with chronic cardiovascular disease, chronic lung disease and diabetes mellitus, according to hospital notification. He started showing symptoms on February 11 and died on February 19.

The bulletin also shows 800 new positive cases in the city with the release of test results. There are 47,887 diagnosed with the disease. Health also points to 35 hospitalized patients with a positive result.