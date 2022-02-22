Heavy rain causes damage and floods in Belo Horizonte – Gerais

Rain caused flooding and damaged freezer and computer in restaurant (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) Several streets and avenues in Belo Horizonte suffered from the heavy rains this Monday (21/2), which caused flooding and various damages. Despite this, the Civil Defense pointed out that only the Center-South region had a strong probability of geological risk. The Northwest, East and Venda Nova regions presented moderate risk.

In Bairro Glria, in the Northwest Region, the restaurant Rancho do Leo, located on Avenida Brigadeiro Eduardo Gomes, was underwater after the storm in the last few hours. Several customers had already arrived at the establishment and were startled by the volume of water.

“Every year, the avenue is flooded when it rains. The restaurant is in the middle of the avenue. Today’s rain caused the water level to rise by 70 centimeters and damaged computers and the freezer,” said the restaurant’s manager, Ana Maria da Silva.

“Customers had to climb on tables to keep from getting wet. The employees quickly cleaned up and the restaurant was back up and running. Unfortunately, the city government never proposes a solution. Belo Horizonte is a city with infrastructure and could have a solution to this problem, which occurs frequently”, he added.

A barber shop on the same avenue also suffered from the effects of the rain. Local workers mobilized to remove the water that entered the establishment.

The Civil Defense reported on the possibility of flooding in the Pampulha Region, as there was a risk of the Ressaca and Coqueiros streams overflowing. Some roads were blocked, but then the flow was released again.

In the neighborhood of São João Batista, a tree fell on the electrical wiring and a vehicle that was parked. According to firefighters, she was unable to leave due to the risk of electrocution. Cemig was called to shut down the network.