Henry Borel case: Justice grants request from Jairinho’s defense and suspends next hearing | Rio de Janeiro

The hearing, which was scheduled for March 16, was suspended after the judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto responded to a request made by Jairinho’s defense. Lawyers for the former councilor have filed a writ of habeas corpus claiming that an x-ray examination performed on Henry was withheld from the defense.
According to the request, the aforementioned examination would have been carried out on the day of the 4-year-old boy’s death and only “in the last few days” was it made available to the defense.
Jairinho’s defense maintains that “the analysis of the radiographs, which had been quite deliberately hidden from the defense, has the power to deconstruct all the assertions made in the official autopsy reports”, read the excerpt from the habeas corpus.
In the decision, the judge determines the suspension of the hearing until the judgment of habeas corpus by the judges of the Seventh Criminal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro.
The examinations carried out on Henry Borel’s body continue to be sensitive points in the process that seeks to determine the responsibility for the boy’s death.
Jairinho and Monique (in white) at the fourth instruction hearing of the Henry Borel Case — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
With information that raises doubts in the accused, the exams have been explored by the defenses of Henry’s mother, Monique Medeiros, and stepfather, Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, former councilor Dr. Jairinho.
Henry Borel died on March 8, 2021, as a result of a internal bleeding from blunt hepatic laceration, according to the complementary autopsy report of the IML. The report also reveals that the boy’s body had 23 injuries. The document was made on April 21, 2021.