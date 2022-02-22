How do you know if you have forgotten money in banks? See how to consult

The Central Bank (BC) system that allows the consultation of forgotten values ​​in banks and other financial institutions returned to work last week, and with a new address. Now, the tool called Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), works on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br, which has no connection with the Registrar System, responsible for hosting the service in the first days of operation.

The purpose of creating a specific page for consultations and credit scheduling is to avoid excess demand, which brought down the BC website in the previous version of the system.

With the new page, citizens with money to receive will have to create an account on Portal Gov.br, which provides access to digital public services. The registration for the account is done free of charge in the Gov.br login area or through the Gov.br app (Android and iOS).

In this portal there are three levels of login: bronze, silver or gold. These levels vary depending on the security level and complexity of the requested public service. Regarding the redemption of money forgotten in financial institutions, the citizen will be required to have a silver or gold level. It is worth noting that the Registrato system login, used in the first phase of the service, can no longer be used in the SVR.

The silver level allows citizens to access most of the 3,583 fully digitized public services offered by the Gov.br Portal with a single login and also guarantees full access to the Gov.br application.

This level has high security and can be obtained by comparing the photo taken in the application with the images from the base of the National Driver’s License.

Another way to activate the silver level is through the validation of the personal data of those who have an account in one of the seven banks affiliated to Portal Gov.br, namely:

Bank of Brazil; Banrisul; Bradesco; BRB; Federal Savings Bank; Santander; Sicoob.

How do I know if I have forgotten money in banks?

To find out if you have forgotten money in banks and other types of financial institutions, simply consult the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. When accessing the site, you must inform your Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF) or National Legal Entity Registry (CNPJ) number.

I have forgotten money to be redeemed. What should I do?

If you verify, through the previous query, that you have forgotten money in banks and other financial institutions, the SVR will inform you of the date that you must access the system again.

In this step, you will need to enter your Gov.br account login to verify the amount to be received and request the transfer of money. It will be up to you how to transfer the amount, which can be done by Pix. If you do not provide a Pix key, the chosen financial institution can contact you to make the transfer.

Deadline for withdrawing money forgotten in banks

According to the Central Bank, money forgotten in banks will be returned from March 7. If the citizen misses the informed date, he/she must restart the process from scratch, repeating the query on the website and waiting for the system to inform a new date for the return.

See the complete calendar below, with the scheduling period according to the person’s year of birth or the company’s creation:

before 1968: March 7 to 11, 2022;

Between 1968 and 1983: March 14 to 18, 2022; and

after 1983: March 21 to 25, 2022.

Guidelines to avoid fraud

In order to prevent fraud, the BC highlights that the only website available to consult forgotten money is valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. The guideline is that citizens should be careful not to enter different pages.

The agency also informed that it will not contact any citizen, nor will it send links by SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram or email to confirm personal data or to deal with amounts receivable.

The only situation in which there will be contact with the account holder will be in the event that the transfer of the forgotten amount cannot be made through Pix. However, in this case, the communication will be made by the financial institution of the money, without any request for confirmation of data or passwords.

The BC also clarifies that the process of redeeming forgotten values ​​is free, that is, the user must not make any payment to check the amount to be received or to withdraw the money. Therefore, any such request constitutes a coup.