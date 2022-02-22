How does alcohol affect sleep? Understand how your action can be dangerous

Although alcohol is a beverage of great consumption and good social acceptance, it is a drug that directly affects the central nervous system. There are two stages to the effect of alcohol, ranging from a state of contentment and disinhibition to lack of coordination and sleep.

Many people love to fall asleep after drinking the drink. Generally, people who have sleep problems admit that alcohol helps them relax and sleep. It is worth noting that about 20 to 30% of people who suffer from insomnia admit to using some alcoholic substance to fall asleep.

However, it should be noted, as research has shown that the intoxicating effect of alcohol is not good for sleep quality. And that sleeping fast is not the same as sleeping better.

Let’s better understand this story that alcohol is bad for sleep!

What are the impacts of alcohol on sleep?

Alcohol alters the central nervous system, providing a feeling of lightness and relaxation. And for that reason, you fall asleep quickly.

However, not only that, there are strong indications that relate alcohol to a decrease in the quality and quantity of sleep hours.

The sedative effect of alcohol is greater depending on the amount ingested. Individuals who consume high doses before bed do not complete all stages of sleep. Or, they may experience several interruptions in sleep during the night.

For those who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, (a condition in which the airways are compressed by the muscles of the tongue and throat), the effect of alcohol usually makes the problem worse, as it increases the relaxation of the muscles, causing more outbreaks of sleep. frequent apneas.

The effect of alcohol on melatonin production

Melatonin is a hormone released by the pineal gland at dusk. Its function is to help with the initial sleep cycle, that is, sleep-wake. Its production is related to immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and chronobiotic functions.

When there is alcohol consumption, it means suppressing the initial sleep-wake cycle.

A solution would be melatonin supplementation, however, side effects are included: depression, anxiety, high blood pressure among others.

How does this interfere in the lives of those who have sleep disorders?

The consumption of the drink can increase the problems of insomnia, for those who suffer from this problem. It is estimated that between 35 and 70% of people who consume alcohol more often face insomnia problems.

We conclude that although the sedative effects cause a sensation of relaxation, rest does not occur, due to the various interruptions of the REM cycle and the various continuous awakenings. Therefore, wanting to treat insomnia with alcohol is not a smart alternative.