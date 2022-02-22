How does alcohol affect your sleep? Find it out!

Relaxation and drowsiness are common — and often welcome — side effects of alcohol. Having a few drinks (no exaggeration, of course) can bring relief, especially if you struggle with sleep disorders. About 20% to 30% of people with insomnia use alcohol regularly to help them fall asleep. But make no mistake: while drinking regularly can help you fall asleep faster at night, it can significantly affect your sleep cycle — and not for the better.

“Unfortunately, alcohol never improves sleep. While it helps to relax, making it easier for some to fall asleep, three to four hours after falling asleep, people wake up and cannot go back to sleep.” That’s the speech of Dr. John Mendelson, founder of Ria Health and clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

How does alcohol affect sleep?

Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant, which is why it gives you that pleasant, relaxed feeling. This is why so many of us fall asleep after drinking, feeling like alcohol helps us sleep. However, the relationship between alcohol and your sleep is not a straightforward thing, because there are many ways in which alcohol consumption influences the quality of sleep you get.

Alcohol disrupts REM sleep

Its relaxing properties make alcohol seem like a surefire way to sleep at night. However, the quality of restful sleep declines. Alcohol use interrupts your sleep cycle, particularly REM sleep where dreams happen.

“Evidence now suggests that deep alcohol sleep is also associated with an increase in frontal alpha waves, markers of wakefulness and sleep disruption. So deep alcohol sleep is not likely to be restorative,” says Dan Ford, sleep psychologist and founder of the Better Sleep Clinic.

So while you may initially fall asleep faster, you’re not getting the benefits of REM sleep overnight, meaning you don’t feel rested and you’ll see that influences your performance the next day.

Alcohol suppresses the production of melatonin in our bodies

Our bodies produce melatonin to help control our sleep-wake cycle, which coincides with sunlight. Our pineal gland releases melatonin when the sun goes down and we start to feel tired. When you drink, in short, you are throwing your sleep-wake cycle away.

Alcohol consumption decreases melatonin production – regardless of whether the sun is setting. Taking a supplement of this hormone could be the solution, but it is not recommended, as it can cause side effects such as anxiety, high blood pressure, dizziness or breathing problems. On a larger scale, mixing the two can affect the liver’s ability to produce certain enzymes.

Alcohol can amplify the effects of sleep disorders

In the case of obstructive sleep apnea, where the throat muscles and tongue are already blocking the airways, alcohol makes the condition worse. When you drink alcohol before bed and have sleep apnea, the muscles in your throat become even more relaxed and collapse more often, which translates into frequent interruptions in breathing that last longer than usual.

Alcohol can also worsen insomnia, the most common sleep disorder, which is marked by difficulty falling asleep, waking up during the night, or waking up too early in the morning.

It is estimated that between 35% and 70% of people who drink alcohol live with insomnia. At first, the sedative effects of alcohol may bring a feeling of relief from insomnia symptoms, but given the likelihood of REM sleep interruptions and frequent awakenings, it is not recommended that someone use alcohol to treat their insomnia symptoms.

Despite all this, you can still enjoy a drink and sleep well. To do this, you need to be aware of how alcohol affects your sleep, avoid using alcohol as a sleep aid, and stop drinking alcohol at least four hours before bedtime.

