How Russian recognition of breakaway areas in Ukraine could further inflame the crisis in the region | World

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on TV on Monday (21) that he recognized two separatist regions of Ukraine, Luhansk and Donetsk, as independent.

Understand in this report how the recognition of separatist areas in Ukraine can further inflame the crisis in the region.

The recognition is for the self-declared People’s Republics of donetsk and luhansk.

That could undermine the peace process in eastern Ukraine, where a conflict between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists has killed at least 15,000 people.

How did the dispute in that region start?

Russia and Ukraine have had bad relations since pro-Western sectors came to power in Kiev in 2014 after the Maidan Square uprising, which was followed by the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula by the Russians and the conflict with separatists in the east. , in the region known as Donbass, where Donetsk and Luhansk are located.

Ukraine and Westerners accuse Moscow of militarily supporting the separatists, something Russia denies. Moscow even issued passports to hundreds of thousands of Donbass residents.

Donetsk residents evacuate town as fear of conflict mounts

The Minsk peace accords, signed in February 2015, made it possible to significantly reduce clashes, but they have continued ever since, albeit at a reduced pace. The agreements provide for the reunification of both regions with Ukraine, but with Kiev granting wide autonomy to the two regions.

“Kiev is not observing the Minsk accords. Our citizens and compatriots living in Donbass need our help and support,” Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the Russian Chamber of Deputies, wrote on social media to justify the request for recognition.

Understand the Minsk Agreements between Russians and Ukrainians

Recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk is a significant step that would effectively end the Minsk peace process, which is at the center of discussions over fears of a Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Separatist conflicts escalate in Ukraine

On February 17, separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Ukrainian government forces of shooting in the captured territory.

The Ukrainian military denies the accusations – they claim that the opposite occurred: separatist rebels fired on Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian military said separatists operating in the eastern part of the country opened fire on a village and that even a kindergarten school was hit.

The apparent escalation in violence has prompted the US, UK and NATO to claim that Russia may be laying the groundwork for an imminent invasion.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken raised the possibility of a “false flag operation” in his speech to the United Nations Security Council.

False Flag Operation: What Is the Enemy Trick the US Says the Russians Will Use in Ukraine

Request from the Russian Parliament

The lower house of the Russian Parliament, known as the Duma, voted on February 15 to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognize two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern ukraineThe as independents, said the president of the House.

If approved, the Duma move could further inflame the stalemate over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has stoked Western fears that Moscow could invade. Russia denies any invasion plan and accuses the West of hysteria.

2 of 2 Ukrainian troops move through combat positions in the breakaway region of Donetsk — Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters Ukrainian troops move through combat positions in the breakaway region of Donetsk (Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters)

The leader of the Donetsk region, which proclaims itself a republic, announced that it is removing civilians from the territory and moving them to Russia, a neighboring and allied country.

Donetsk rebels have been at war with Ukraine since 2014 and have accused Ukraine’s government of preparing an invasion after clashes escalated.

Ukraine’s defense minister went to the country’s parliament and said the government had no intention of carrying out offensives against breakaway territories in the east of the country or the annexed Crimean peninsula.