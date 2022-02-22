How to gain muscle after 40? Discover the best foods

Gaining muscle mass can get increasingly challenging after age 40. Especially for people who are not used to exercising, muscle growth faces some difficulties. What happens is that after the age of 40, testosterone levels tend to drop gradually, but this is the hormone responsible for muscle regeneration.

The loss of lean mass after the age of 30 is usually up to 3% per decade. This event has a name and is called sarcopenia. Altogether, an average person can lose 30% of muscle during their entire life. However, there are ways to achieve good results at virtually any stage of life.

How to build muscle after age 40

The process for building muscle after 40 is a balance between exercise and food. If done in a regulated way, the gains appear and health thanks you. After all, it is already more than proven that active people, with good nutrition, live longer than others.

Research carried out by McMaster University in Canada demonstrates how each stage of life requires changes in diet. The study proved that people in their 40s who increased their protein intake achieved 10% more strength and 25% more muscle. The comparison was made between people who continued to eat normally the same amounts.

In addition, those men who consumed simple, whole, high-glycemic carbohydrates achieved even better responses. The food, in this case, was ingested right after the exercise routine.

Supplementary consumption of vitamin E, C, D, magnesium, selenium and potassium is indicated. So it’s worth eating more oats, cherries, almonds, fish, tomatoes, soy, eggs and milk.

Heads up

The information in this text is for information only, it is not about ready-made recipes to gain mass or change your diet on your own. That is, always look for a professional in the area to receive the correct guidance.