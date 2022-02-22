How your job will be transformed by the metaverse

The metaverse will be a watershed for the world of work. This universe will enable new ways of working, dubbed “infinite offices” by Mark Zuckerberg, and will change the relationship between employees and companies, according to Ronaldo Bahia, CEO of recruitment and selection startup through artificial intelligence JobConvo.

Billionaire Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, predicted in a year-end blog post that “within two or three years most of the online meetings will take place inside the metaverse”.

Currently, about a million jobs use virtual reality, but in less than 10 years this technology will be present in 23 million jobs worldwideaccording to a PwC study, which reinforces the entry of companies and workers into this parallel digital world.

Corporate dynamics were already undergoing major changes due to the videoconferencing and online collaboration tools that dominated the home office since the beginning of the pandemic. Between January and March 2020, Zoom’s profit grew by more than 1000%. The transformation triggered by the metaverse must go much further, but it could take longer, according to Bahia. The changes, however, will require an effort on the part of the companies. “The metaverse is still a black box, and companies are starting to adapt and digitize their processes.”

Find out how this universe, which is being built by companies like Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Microsoft itself, is already shaping the future of work and what trends it brings.

1. Almost real offices

Convenience is one of the main benefits of the metaverse for workers, as everything can be done from anywhere, in spaces that simulate offices and other environments. This has already been experienced with the intensification of remote work, but in this case the interactions will be even more complex and offer more opportunities than a simple call.

2. Recruitment in the metaverse

Taking advantage of the possibilities of the virtual universe, two Asian giants, Samsung and Hyundai, are already using augmented reality in their recruitment processes. They recently held job fairs in a $700 million metaverse space known as Gather Town. Corporate training and job interviews will be increasingly common in this environment.

3.Accessibility to events

Events in virtual environments can be even more immersive and accessible than if they were held in the physical world, since not everyone could be in specific locations on certain dates.

4.Social comfort

For some people, interacting virtually through the metaverse will avoid the discomfort and anxiety caused by face-to-face interaction, and may even be more comfortable than talking over Zoom or the phone.

Is the metaverse for everyone?

Even when the metaverse consolidates, it will not be accessible to everyone. “Unfortunately, many people will be left out. It will be the privilege of a few”, says the CEO of JobConvo. If, on the one hand, the adoption of new technologies and tools expands job opportunities, on the other hand, the high costs exclude people who do not have access to novelties, such as virtual reality glasses and gloves, for example, used to capture expressions, body language and voice quality of users.

The metaverse will still be responsible for intensifying the selection of professions that are being replaced or created by artificial intelligence. “The ideal is to proceed with caution and care, trying out the new technology, offering it along with other options, and getting feedback from users, without forgetting the solutions already used”, guides Bahia.

People management

Increasingly intense, living in a digital environment can make it even more difficult to distinguish between real and virtual: “It is something that will worry a lot from the point of view of mental health, since the virtual is gaining more and more weight in relation to our offline social life”.

Another point of attention is the monitoring of employees, since superiors will be able to have access to practically everything the worker does. “This may be natural from the point of view of reviewing the work, but it is not healthy as a form of control, infringing certain privacy policies”, says Bahia”.

It will be the role of leaders to ensure that the possibilities brought by the metaverse are constructive and do not lead to employee burnout. “If it does succeed, the question will no longer be about the home-work division, but about achieving a balance between the virtual world and the physical world. HR will need to develop new work policies to ensure healthy practices in the metaverse.”