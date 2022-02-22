Human rights activist is arrested after pretending to have ‘aggressive cancer’ and raising more than BRL 50,000

An well-known human rights activist of Utah (USA) was arrested last week after fmake a cancer diagnosis and raise more than BRL 50,000 to help defray “medical expenses”.

Coco Berthmann, 28, was arrested last Wednesday (2/23) and placed in a Salt Lake City County Jail. German citizen, Coco often speaks out about human trafficking, of which she claims to have been a victim.

Police began investigating Coco earlier this month after an informant complained that she had collected a lot of money by lying about having cancer, broadcaster KSL reported.

The German has been “a habitual liar over the years claiming her mother was sending people to the US to kill her, she had stage 4 cancer which was miraculously cured and she had been raped on many occasions”according to the broadcaster.

In the new chapter of the “serial lies”, Coco claimed to have “stage 3 mantle cell lymphoma cancer to raise funds for treatment”.

Coco Berthmann Photo: Reproduction

A friend of the German set up a page on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe to pay for her medical costs, raising more than $10,000 in the “Help Coco Fight Cancer” campaign. The page, which has since been removed, claimed that she suffered from a type of “aggressive cancer”, with a 30% chance of survival.

Coco used to participate as a speaker at conferences on human trafficking.