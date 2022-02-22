“I hope that society understands that this must be done”

posted on 02/21/2022 18:48 / updated on 02/21/2022 19:22



(Credit: Reproduction / TV Brasil)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signaled this Monday (21/02) during a speech at the launch ceremony of the “Agenda Brasil para Todos” that should approve the salary increase of the Federal Highway Police (PRF). The event took place at the Planalto Palace. The Chief Executive invited the 27 regional superintendents of the corporation to the stage, asked for the understanding of the other categories and servers and cited numbers of operations and seizures of the corporation as justification for the possible measure.

“In addition to the prevention work that the PRF does on tracks throughout Brazil, on many occasions, we know that, after an accident or an incident, they are the first to arrive and it is that helping hand, an initial comfort of, in a moment of sadness, of affliction, having a human being on our side, no matter what time it happens”, he added.

“But also, to talk a little about our numbers, your PRF: Since 2019, the PRF has seized 1870 tons of drugs. This is equivalent to 600 trucks loaded with drugs that were not consumed in Brazil. This has to do with human rights policy . That only those who see a family that has a child in the world of drugs know the torture and suffering of that family”.

“Also, our PRF over the last 3 years has detained 130 thousand criminals. A really fantastic number and also for anyone who has had a vehicle stolen or stolen, I have had it. They learned over these 3 years, 31 thousand vehicles, a really fantastic number, which demonstrates the zeal they have on the track when looking after the property of others. The damage caused to trafficking is equivalent to R$ 23 billion. These are numbers that alone show us the importance of the PRF, the value and the appreciation that they deserve from us. It is a serious institution, like others that we have in Brazil, but it really does an exceptional job for our society and we have to value our professionals. I hope that society understands that this should be done”, he amended.

Finally, Bolsonaro characterized the pandemic as a difficult time and said that “whoever can save up front, we save and wait for the understanding of the other categories, the other servers in Brazil”.

“We are going through a difficult time with the pandemic where we regret all the deaths, but we also suffered a blow to the economy. And some categories, or rather, all categories deserve to be valued. What are we looking to do? forward, we save and wait for the understanding of the other categories, of the other servants in Brazil. What we want is to recognize the work of all and our PRF is included in this list that deserves this recognition”, he concluded with a round of applause.

Bolsonaro had informed that he would decide whether or not there would be a salary increase for police officers until March and also went so far as to say that the readjustment could be left for 2023, if the other categories that also claim the increase did not give up the election.

Brazil for All Agenda

During the launch event of “Agenda Brasil para Todos”, the National Integrated Human Rights System (SINDH), the Portal of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Federative School were launched.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister Damares Alves, from the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH); Flávia Arruda, from the Secretariat of Government of the Presidency of the Republic (SeGov) and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro.

According to the ministry, SINDH is an initiative of the MMFDH that aims to unify information on public human rights policies. The user can know, participate and access the policies of

human rights, in addition to requesting membership or enrollment in initiatives that may be implemented in your municipality or state.

The System is composed of the Human Rights Content Portal, the National Human Rights System, the Integrated System of the National Human Rights Ombudsman and the Human Rights Social Interaction Platform. On the Human Rights Content Portal, users can find editorial publications and audiovisual materials produced by the MMFDH and its partners. In the National Human Rights System, it is possible to register individuals and legal entities, public and private, to adhere to the policies developed by the ministry.

The Integrated System of the National Human Rights Ombudsman is the Federal Government’s official platform for receiving, recording, handling and forwarding complaints of human rights violations. It includes the Women’s Service Center – Dial 180 and the Dial Human Rights Dial – Dial 100. SeGov’s CSO Portal centralizes the provision of relevant information for organizations, such as links to free training on resources, legislation and public calls , including the publication of the Basic Guide for Capturing Individual Parliamentary Amendments.

The Federative School, on the other hand, is a structure that aggregates free content for the training of public servants and municipal political agents, with the promotion of courses, seminars and workshops, in addition to activities for the exchange of good governance and management practices. The aim is to improve the formulation of public policies for all Brazilians.