‘I panicked’, says concierge assaulted by building resident in Santa Maria; VIDEO | Rio Grande do Sul

The doorman of a building attacked by a resident in Santa Maria, in the central region of Rio Grande do Sul, is considering filing a lawsuit against the man. The case took place on Thursday (17) and was recorded by security cameras (see the video above). The attack would have happened because, minutes before, a justice official went to the individual’s apartment to deliver an eviction order.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

To g1, the concierge, who prefers not to be identified, says that panicked after the beatings. Accompanied by a lawyer, the 46-year-old woman reports having heard racist abuse from the resident.

“He started calling me black, that I wasn’t fit for that job, that if it happened again, if someone went up, he would break my face. It wasn’t the first time the bailiff went after him”, says the employee.

“At the time, I was kind of panicked,” he added.

The case is investigated by the Civil Police, at the Police Station for Combating Intolerance of Santa Maria. According to delegate Débora Dias, the investigation should hear, in the coming days, the concierge, the building manager and the suspect.

“It could be a racial slur, threat or even a case of racism.”

SP: Doorman files racial slur action against building resident after being called ‘baggage nigga’

Doorman files racial slur action against building resident after being called ‘baggage nigga’ VIDEO: The councilor who was detained in a swimming pool in Rio and indicted on racial slur charges

The name of the investigated was not released by the police, due to the Abuse of Authority Act.

“It’s not easy for us to be at the workplace and, suddenly, a person arrives, calls you ‘black’ and says ‘you are not competent to work there’. I never imagined that this would happen to me”, he says.

Security cameras capture resident assaulting building’s door in Santa Maria

According to the concierge, a justice official entered the building looking for the resident, with an eviction order against him. The employee tried to contact him by phone, but got no response. In view of this, the officer decided to go up to the apartment door to summon the individual.

Minutes later, the man came down. The concierge says that tried to explain to the resident that he could not prevent the officer’s access to the building.

“I tried to explain to him that it’s a condominium rule, we can’t stop the bailiff or the police. He didn’t understand and said: ‘I don’t want to hear about the police at the door of my apartment or the bailiff’. I said that there was no way to stop it”, he recalls.

The footage shows the man grabbing the woman at chest height and throwing her backwards. She says she was “out of action”.

“I said: ‘look, you’re being filmed’. He wasn’t worried”, he points out.

After the incident, the worker called the manager. The person responsible for managing the building checked the security camera footage and called the police.

“I hope there is justice, so that this does not happen to women. We go out to work, leave children at home. We go out to work because we need to”, highlights the concierge.

Married and mother of one child, the concierge has worked at the place for 12 years. She points out that she had never suffered anything like it and that, on a daily basis, she had already crossed paths with the resident in the corridors, without ever having had problems.

VIDEO : Woman calls father and son ‘black from hell’ and kicks PM after being arrested for racial slur in DF

: Woman calls father and son ‘black from hell’ and kicks PM after being arrested for racial slur in DF DF: Former Bolsonaro family lawyer, Wassef was the subject of a complaint for racial slur against a pizzeria employee

Understand the difference between racism and racial slur